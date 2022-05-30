The False, Sinister, and Duplicitous Statements of the TOGETHER Ivermectin Trial Investigators
Numerous disturbing, inconsistent, and false statements have been collected and documented by multiple researchers, journalists, and observers in communication with the TOGETHER trial investigators.
This is my third and last post on the fraudulent TOGETHER trial and it’s investigators as I am just done with it. I hope that the my global network of colleagues trying to expose this fraudulence have better success than I had so far.
Anyway, in Part 1, I introduced the trial in the context of a decades-long Disinformation war waged by Big Pharma (using…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.