Disclaimer:

The studies summarized below were performed using mineral solutions derived from the same parent Themarox complex and prepared at the same composition and dilution as Primora Bio. While the original reports do not reference the Primora Bio brand, the solutions tested are chemically identical. The results, therefore, apply directly to Primora Bio.

Novel Functional Category

Across multiple independent studies, Primora Bio demonstrates coordinated improvements in plant yield, photosynthetic activity, antioxidant capacity, disease resistance, and reduced uptake of pesticide residues under comparable exposure conditions.

No conventional agricultural input class—fertilizers, biostimulants, microbial inoculants, or soil amendments—has been shown to simultaneously influence growth efficiency, metabolic resilience, and contaminant handling to this extent.

The evidence suggests that Primora Bio functions as an upstream, system-level agricultural conditioning agent, influencing plant metabolism, mineral handling, stress resilience, contaminant burden, and ecological function at once.

Scope of Evidence

Across six controlled agricultural and biological studies (crop trials, soil restoration, metabolic assays, and ecosystem monitoring), a mineralized solution identical to Primora Bio, derived from the Themarox complex was evaluated for its effects on plant productivity, contaminant handling, antioxidant capacity, photosynthetic activity, and ecological resilience.

The collective dataset spans:

Controlled crop trials (rice, citrus, cannabis, buckwheat)

Soil and ecosystem restoration field studies

Biochemical and cellular antioxidant investigations

Government and institutional agricultural evaluations

1. Crop Productivity, Growth, and Yield Structure

Yield and Plant Development

Across field trials, Primora Bio consistently improved plant growth dynamics and productive structures:

+16.8% increase in harvested ears per rice plant

+7.1% increase in clean grains

−30.8% reduction in immature grains

~30% reduction in immature grain ratio

Faster root establishment (~5 days post-transplant)

Accelerated vegetative growth and thicker stems/leaves

Interpretation:

The dominant yield signal was not merely mass gain but enhanced maturation efficiency and structural productivity.

2. Nutrient and Mineral Incorporation

Trace Mineral Uptake (Buckwheat Study)

Copper: +21%

Zinc: +32%

Iron: +58%

Total mineral (ash): +21%

Macronutrients (protein, fat, fiber) remained unchanged, indicating that the effect was specific to mineral incorporation rather than to caloric composition.

3. Photosynthesis, Metabolic Efficiency, and Biomass Conversion

Across growth and physiological assays, plants treated with Primora Bio demonstrated:

Faster germination vigor

Improved biomass accumulation efficiency

Enhanced early vegetative development

Improved conversion of available resources into mature plant structures

These patterns consistently suggested increased metabolic and photosynthetic efficiency rather than simple fertilization effects.

4. Antioxidant Capacity and Cellular Redox Effects

Plant Antioxidant Improvements

Compared to controls:

~15–25% higher radical-scavenging capacity

~20–30% higher metal-chelating antioxidant activity

~10–15% greater lipid peroxidation inhibition

Cellular Antioxidant Enzyme Activity (Human HepG2 Model)

Superoxide dismutase (SOD): ~15–25% increase

Intracellular ROS: ~15–20% reduction vs control extract

These findings indicate improved oxidative stress resilience extending from plant tissue chemistry to mammalian cell response.

5. Contaminant Handling and Pesticide Interaction

Across crop trials (notably cannabis and field contamination studies summarized earlier), Primora Bio application showed:

~50% average reduction in pesticide residue levels

Peak reductions reaching ~70–85% in some measurements

Consistent residue suppression across timepoints

Interpretation:

These results suggest improved contaminant handling and reduced pesticide uptake or retention within plant tissues.

6. Soil Function, Microbial Ecology, and Environmental Effects

Soil and Microbial Environment

Field monitoring reported:

Increased soil microbial diversity

Improved balance of dominant bacterial species

Enhanced ecological habitat quality

Biodiversity Effects

~1.2× increase in insect species diversity and density in treated zones

Environmental Safety

No deterioration in water quality metrics (pH, EC, DO, COD, nutrients)

These findings indicate environmental neutrality or improvement rather than ecological toxicity.

Bottom-Line Quantitative Impact Statement (Across All Studies)

Across agronomic, biochemical, and ecosystem endpoints, Primora Bio water solutions demonstrated:

+16–17% increases in productive plant structures

~30% reductions in immature or poorly matured yield components

+21–58% increases in trace mineral incorporation into plant tissue

~15–30% increases in antioxidant capacity across assays

~15–25% increases in cellular antioxidant enzyme activity

~15–20% reductions in intracellular oxidative stress markers

~50% average reductions in pesticide residue accumulation (peaks ~70–85%)

~1.2× increases in ecosystem biodiversity metrics

No measurable environmental toxicity or water-quality deterioration

Integrated Interpretation

Taken together, the studies do not show a narrow fertilizer-like effect. Instead, they reveal a multi-domain agricultural impact profile, including:

Improved plant metabolic efficiency and photosynthesis

Enhanced trace mineral incorporation and redox capacity

Reduced contaminant uptake and oxidative stress burden

Accelerated maturation and structural productivity

Improved soil ecology and environmental resilience

Agricultural Significance

The collective evidence indicates that mineral-spectrum conditioning of irrigation or foliar environments may influence plant systems upstream of conventional nutrient supplementation, producing coordinated improvements in:

Yield quality and maturation efficiency

Antioxidant and stress resilience pathways

Mineral nutrient density of crops

Environmental compatibility and soil health

Pesticide residue reduction and contaminant handling

This breadth of simultaneous effects, spanning yield structure, antioxidant physiology, mineral nutrition, contaminant reduction, and ecological stability, suggests a systemic agricultural modulation mechanism rather than a single-pathway fertilizer or growth stimulant effect.

Document Set: Executive Summary Source Materials

Below are the published studies and technical reports that collectively represent multi-domain evidence spanning controlled laboratory plant physiology, applied agricultural field trials, soil restoration research, and institutional biological studies, forming the evidentiary base for evaluating the effects of Primora Bio mineral solution. The studies together show improvements in crop growth and yields, reduced uptake of pesticides and contaminants, higher antioxidant activity, better photosynthesis, and overall stronger, more pest-resilient plants and soils.

1. Buckwheat Mineral Study

Document: BUCKWHEAT STUDY.pd

Buckwheat Study 725KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Provenance: Agricultural experimental study evaluating mineral solution effects on crop growth parameters.

Description: Controlled plant-growth research assessing germination vigor, biomass production, and physiological development following application of Primora Bio, with emphasis on early-stage plant metabolic activation.

2. Cannabis Field Study (Pesticide Uptake and Metabolic Effects)

Document: CANNABIS STUDY.pd

Drops Of Balance Study 637KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Provenance: Applied agricultural field trial of Primora Bio, examining plant biochemical and contaminant-response outcomes.

Description: Evaluates terpene production, cannabinoid content, mold incidence, and pesticide residue levels in treated vs. control plants, demonstrating broad metabolic and resilience effects following mineralized water application.

3. Drops of Balance Field Study

Document: Drops of Balance Field Study Report Final Draft 12152023 (4).docx.pdf

Drops Of Balance Study 637KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Provenance: Multi-endpoint agronomic field trial investigating mineralized irrigation effects.

Description: Comprehensive field evaluation measuring crop quality, yield-related physiology, and contaminant handling, with particular emphasis on reductions in pesticide accumulation and improvements in plant biochemical vitality.

4. Photosynthetic Activity Study

Document: ILANGOVAN Themarox PhotosyntheticActivity PAPER.pdf

Ilangovan Themarox Photosyntheticactivity Paper 5.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Provenance: Experimental plant physiology study assessing energy capture and growth dynamics.

Description: Controlled investigation of Primora Bio, demonstrating changes in photosynthetic efficiency, biomass accumulation, and early plant vigor following exposure to diluted mineral complexes, suggesting improved metabolic efficiency rather than simple fertilization.

5. Japanese Ministry of Health Study

Document: JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH STUDY.pdf

Japanese Ministry Of Health Study 90KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Provenance: Government-associated research evaluating biological and physiological responses to Primora Bio.

Description: Study examining organism-level physiological responses, including growth dynamics and systemic biological effects, contributing early institutional evidence regarding mineral-spectrum interventions.

6. UN Mineral-22 Soil Restoration Study (South Korea)

Document: UN MINERAL 22 STUDY IN KOREA.pdf

Un Mineral 22 Study In Korea 9.67MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Provenance: International soil and agricultural restoration research initiative.

Description: Investigates the effects of Primora Bio on soil recovery, plant vitality, and ecological productivity, providing systems-level evidence of improved soil-plant functional integration.

7. Citrus Grove Mineral Water Foliar Spray Trial

Document: VOLCANNA RAIN CITRUS GROVE TRIAL.pdf

Provenance: Field trial conducted in a 100-acre citrus orchard in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Citrus Grove Trial Test Results 960KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Executive Summary Citrus Grove Foliar Spray Trial 131KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Description: An 11-week foliar, mid-season initiated application study using Volcanna Rain, a Primora Bio equivalent solution, demonstrating nutrient mobilization and retention, with balancing of 7 out of 12 measured elements and sustained nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels above optimal late-season benchmarks.

If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I generate for the public), your support is greatly appreciated.

*If what you just read raised questions about the mineral system at the center of it, you can explore it further at Aurmina.com or Primorabio.com, where we are working to make Shimanishi’s extraordinary achievement more widely available for both drinking water and agricultural applications respectively.

WORLD WATER DAY SALE

Dear Readers, please note that next Sunday is World Water Day, which we will be celebrating with a Spring Sale discount of 25% off both Aurmina and Primora Bio, starting Thursday, March 19th, through Sunday, March 22nd.

From Research to Practice - Links Below

Aurmina – The Mineral Extract For Naturally Vitalized Drinking Water

The Blueprint of Life - The Hidden Architecture That Powers Life and Health

From Volcanoes to Vitality -The Untold Story of Asao Shimanishi

The War on Chlorine Dioxide - The Medicine That Could End Medicine

The War on Ivermectin - The Medicine That Could Have Ended The Pandemic