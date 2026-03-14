Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Philip L Miller's avatar
Philip L Miller
13h

Noches.

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Philip L Miller
13h

I can take a stab at the matrix tomorrow. I’m thinking your objective is twofold: 1) quickly interest the reader with where you are headed and 2) give a guide, the matrix, as to how pre existing research supports your thesis point by point.

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