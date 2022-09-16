The Criminal Censorship of Ivermectin's Efficacy By The High-Impact Medical Journals - Part 1
High-Impact medical journal editorial staff were getting orders to censor ivermectin studies from Big Pharma and "philanthropaths" like Bill Gates.
Dr. Marcia Angell, a former long-time editor in Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) resigned in June of 2000 after twenty years in the post. She resigned because of what she described as the rising and indefensible influence being exerted by Pharma at the prestigious journal and its powerful affiliate societies. So she wrote a book about…
