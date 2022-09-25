The Criminal Censorship Of Ivermectin By The High Impact Medical Journals - Part 3
The unprecedented numbers of retractions of positive studies of ivermectin continued to mount. Just more evidence of the increasingly brazen actions taken by the high-impact journal "Editorial Mafia."
In Part 1 of this post on the high-impact medical journal’s corruptive actions against ivermectin studies, I reviewed their numerous rejections of positive trials. In Part 2, I detailed their first big retractions of successfully peer-reviewed studies supporting ivermectin’s efficacy. The accounts of such retractions continue below. Problem: there were …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.