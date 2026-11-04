Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Sarah G's avatar
Sarah G
3d

I love all of your articles. This one is by far my favorite. God bless you and your family and thank you for your outstanding work.

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2 replies by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and others
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
3d

AND the water above - geoengineering the sky ("chemtrails" are real).

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