Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Sep 3

Great article, thank you … Lazlo is beautiful and the dimples !!! Love it God Bless you and the family.🩷🩵💙

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doors
Sep 3

I spend my days always looking for healthy safe alternatives to drugs - thanks to physicians like you - my daughter Niki was vax injured by the rabies series (which was a necessity) the very week Covid was made public - she now has neurological problems - twitches - documented - in my search for help I found RFK Jr. , you and Dr. Marik and Dr. McCullough and Children's Health defense. I feel God has given us all we need - we just have to find what works. Thank you for all you did and sacrificed. You treated one of my daughter's friend's mother who was institutionalized - I received a note from her I saved thanking me for referring you to her - you saved her life.

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