Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
1d

Welcome back from Wonderland. Most of us know of your brilliance and have waited patiently for more......Thanks for beginning again, or should I say, finishing up. I look forward to reading the remainder of your books that I haven't read yet and yes, I believe history will be a very generous recorder and judge of Dr. Pierre Kory. You have made a dramatic difference in the lives of countless people around the world.

Reply
Share
sehalmiller (null)'s avatar
sehalmiller (null)
1d

you're back so happy and I always want to read what you write even sometimes when it's a little over my head I will read till I get it🤪

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture