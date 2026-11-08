Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
3dEdited

Man sometimes thinks he knows better without knowing the true cause and affect of what he is doing.

And even after he realizes it the damage has been done and he continues down the same path anyway because now there is to much big money to be made ???

Reply
Share
Barb L's avatar
Barb L
3d

Thank you for that amazing information. I restacked it and will look more closely at your post when I’m not half asleep .

Reply
Share
1 reply by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
22 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.