Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Betty and Phil Hilton's avatar
Betty and Phil Hilton
2d

Thanks for sharing your emails. I understand a little better. Your comments took us to the scene like nothing else has.

I pray our country can come together again like we did after 9/11. I pray it doesn’t take another catastrophe. I thought you wrote really well back then!

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George's avatar
George
2d

Very Powerful Dr Kory 😥💔🙏🙏🙏

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