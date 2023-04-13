RFK Jr. Will be Launching His Campaign Next Week With A Major Address in Boston
Please Consider Attending This Historic Event
Note from Pierre Kory: I consider RFK Jr. a friend; from knowing him personally, I believe he is the real deal. He wants the best for this entire country and hasn't been caught up in the madness which has taken over the Democratic party some of us used to call home.
I believe many of us must attend his opening campaign event in Boston, MA, next Wednesday…
