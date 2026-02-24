Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
6dEdited

*This* is exactly what we need. I would probably have at least ten times the audience I have now if it were a level playing field. As it is, *all* of my Substack articles have been deleted across *all* searches on nearly *all* hide engines for a couple of years now, so anyone who searches for MAA, one of my articles, or a term or phrase I've coined (e.g., "philanthropath" or "Mistakes Were NOT Made") will not see a single article from my Substack. I discussed this scorched-earth erasure of my Substack with Presearch (one of the only search engines to make an effort to manually index my work since Google, Duck Duck Go, Brave, et al eradicated it) a few months ago:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGiztzAMeUE

Reply
Share
3 replies
Dingo Roberts's avatar
Dingo Roberts
6dEdited

"Download on iOS or Google Play"

I've been reading Substack with gritted teeth for years now, seeing through their phony "voice for freedom" reputation. They never cared about delivering a neutral platform for all voices. They just cynically saw an opportunity to cash in on the voices that the other platforms censored. They'd give the illusion of impartiality only due to the prevailing context of brute censorship. I'd love to see this fraud fall.

However. iOS and Google Play are the antithesis of a digital commons. That doesn't mean that Pickax automatically is as well, but if an app must be downloaded to use it and that app is only available through two sources that are functioning at the top of the censorship participants; two sources that have been herding us into this dystopian digital ecosystem.

Pickax has a high mountain to climb and I'm not about to lace my boots for it, especially if it requires an app to read and if the only places to get that app is via Apple and Google.

Reply
Share
7 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture