As my readers may recall, a couple of months ago I wrote a post describing how my post-Covid condition of severe “nosocomephobia” (fear of hospitals) led me to treat myself for a severe intestinal infection (presumed infectious colitis) with a broad, safe, over-the-counter anti-microbial that is typically used to purify water for ingestion (chlorine dioxide). Like that highly personal post, this one is also going behind a paywall below, sorry.

Now, despite having to report yet another illness I suffered, I want to claim that I rarely get sick or have health issues, except a semi-annual to annual paronychial infection or a random viral illness. Actually, upon further reflection, maybe I can't claim stable health - I also got severe food poisoning earlier this month, which had a very atypical course, raising suspicions again from my practice partner, Scott Marsland, and my Leading Edge Clinic nurse team that someone is trying to poison me. Ugh.

Anyway, from Brave:

Paronychia abscess

Paronychia is a localized, superficial infection or abscess of the paronychial tissues of the hands or, less commonly, the feet. An abscess in acute paronychia typically presents as a red, hot, and tender nail fold, often accompanied by an area of fluctuance that indicates the presence of pus.

Treatment for acute paronychia includes warm-water soaks, oral antibiotic therapy, and surgical drainage if an abscess is present. Surgical intervention might be necessary in some cases.

Surgical intervention? Oh %$#! no. Although I mentioned my nosocomephobia above, I actually have a “dual diagnosis” in that I also now suffer from “iatrophobia” (fear of doctors).

Iatrophobia, an extreme and overwhelming fear of doctors, can prevent individuals from seeking necessary medical care, including vaccinations, check-ups, and other routine care. This condition can negatively impact a person's health by delaying essential treatments and preventive measures (you don’t say). People with iatrophobia may experience anxiety before a doctor's appointment, which can be so severe that it stops them from attending (yup). Common reasons for this fear include the anticipation of painful procedures, anxiety over potential diagnoses, mistrust of medical professionals (ED: nailed it), and embarrassment about health issues.

The latter condition has been severely worsened in the wake of my recent medical record reviews - the Texas girls who did not die of measles, the twin Idaho infants who died simultaneously in their bed after being vaccinated, and the New York baby who died 12 hours after receiving 12 vaccines in one visit to “catch up.”

Although I wrote about the above cases publicly in the past month, what my readers don’t know is that my iatrophobia was further compounded just last week when I was hired to serve as an expert reviewer on a a case of a healthy man in his 50s who died of horrifically neglectful medical care (again, missed bacterial pneumonias while he was hospitalized for Covid). That case was the most disturbing because the grossly incompetent care appeared heavily influenced (could see it in the documentation) by a severe bias and lack of empathy, driven by his unvaccinated status for Covid.

Although I should be clear, my fear is not of all doctors, but mostly the “system” ones that are trained by pharma-ganda curricula and then work for massive institutions within corporate health systems governed by rapacious insurance companies and uncaring, captured governmental agency heads.

Those physicians were among the most propagandized citizens in our society, and thus their behavior was some of the most alarming. Conversely, I am much more of a fan of private practice docs and those from non-pure allopathic disciplines like integrative, functional, osteopathic, naturopathic, homeopathic, chiropractic, etc. (note they were not immune from propaganda either but given their backgrounds and experience, had a generally higher level of immunity to it than the allopaths).

Iatrophobia Or Fury Over The Implosion of Biomedical Ethics In Covid?

Is it really fear that I have less than a simple, unremitting anger and resentment from watching my profession ( a field I have devoted my adult life to) so rapidly (and easily) implode?

Biomedical ethics, once the bedrock of my field, was quickly eroded, its collapse first ignited by the sudden and ruthless imposition of lockdowns and the shuttering of small businesses. Those measures orchestrated the largest wealth transfer in history, stripping the “little people” of their livelihoods while funneling obscene riches to mega-corporations and global elites. What began as economic devastation morphed into a grotesque assault on truth itself, as prestigious medical journals churned out corrupted trials, peddling scientific lies to prop up deranged public health policies devoid of reason or an honest analysis of the totality of scientific evidence.

Those policies—suppression of effective early treatments with off-label medications, enforced mask-wearing, social distancing, and coerced mass “vaccination”—were not born of science but of tyranny, buttressed by a relentless cacophony of propaganda from corporate journalists and complicit politicians and public health authorities worldwide. Colluding media and social media giants, bought or bullied by captured government agencies, unleashed mass censorship to silence dissent, ensuring the public swallowed a grotesque and toxic brew of lies.

The cost? Countless preventable deaths from untreated illness, compounded exponentially by the forced inoculation of billions with a barely tested, lethal gene therapy masquerading as a vaccine. Its aftermath festers still: declining life expectancy, skyrocketing cancer rates, sudden deaths of the young, plunging fertility rates, and a tidal wave of chronic and acute disabilities ravaging lives. This was no accident—it was a crime against humanity, orchestrated by a system that forsook its duty to heal. Is it any wonder I refuse to trust a “system doc” who was complicit in this catastrophe? My rage is not just personal; it’s a call for justice against a profession—and a world—betrayed.

Whoa, where did that come from? As they say, “forgive me for I digress.” Let’s get back to my personal case report. Sorry, folks, given its nature, I am just sharing it with my paid subscribers.