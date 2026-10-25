Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Rachel B's avatar
Rachel B
13h

Laughing (now) that when I, as an MCAS patient, went to my doctors for a medical exemption for the covid vaccine, they refused. I asked them for studies done on MCAS patients (knowing the true lack of evidenc and they pointed to ONE observational case study, which basically said to load up on antihistamines before getting the shot near/in the ER...just in case, you know. Lost my job, but so grateful I followed my intuition.

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Kim Linebarger's avatar
Kim Linebarger
13h

I just recently watched my son take his last breath after a 5 year battle with cancer. In our research over that 5 years you can’t imagine how many times we read or were told about “insufficient evidence”. If it wasn’t burn, poison, or butcher… it wasn’t worthy of consideration. All I can say is… I hope the ones who benefit from insufficient evidence are forced to watch their children suffer and die. Yes I said that and I mean it. Nobody gives a damn about these poor cancer patients getting well… just brutally torture them as slowly as you can to maximize profit

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