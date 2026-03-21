Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1d

Interesting you mentioned ice. As a pastor for many years, I have tried to wrap my mind around the nature of God's Personhood. He is Trinity - Father, Son, Spirit. According to the understandings of early church counsels (and Scripture) each person is of the same essence - fully God, but not three Gods. My best understanding is this: water, which exists in 3 forms - ice, liquid and vapor. But they do not exist so simultaneously. If water could be ice, liquid and vapor all at the same time, one might have a little, human idea of Him. Just thinking.

Reply
Share
2 replies
srichard111's avatar
srichard111
1d

Refreshing seeing a medical professional say they were wrong.

Reply
Share
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture