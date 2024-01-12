I Published Another Op-Ed About The Lies Dr. Fauci Tells To Congress
This is my 6th major media outlet Op-Ed where I publicly call attention to Dr. Fauci's mendacity and what I believe to be criminal actions. When will he be held accountable?
I just added another publication to my resume of “Fauci Bashing” Op-Ed’s. I believe this to be the strongest one yet. My favorite paragraph:
At the end of his 40-year reign atop the bio-medical industrial complex, health care spending in the United States is far higher than other high-income countries, yet our health status as a nation is one of the wors…
