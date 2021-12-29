Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients are Systematically Dying from Under-Treatment with Corticosteroids - PART I
US hospitals and their doctors almost never deviate far from the standard, anemic NIH recommended dose of 6mg of dexamethasone daily. Numerous studies support far higher doses far earlier in disease.
As a now renowned (infamous?) U.S pulmonary & critical care specialist with numerous co-authored publications and extensive experience treating COVID-19 in all it’s phases, almost every day of this pandemic, and sometimes multiple times a day, I am contacted by someone in my ever-widening circle of friends, family, or colleagues asking me to help a love…
