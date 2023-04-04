Hillingdon Hospital Nightmare #2
The FLCCC's friend and colleague, Dr. Jackie Stone, a South African early treatment warrior persecuted and punished by her Medical Board, sent us her Hillingdon Hospital story. It ain't good.
The below story was taken from an email she sent me and Paul Marik after she read our last post called “The Hillingdon Hospital Nightmare of Dr. Paul Marik.” Short, funny, and a bit less disturbing than Paul’s post - enjoy.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.