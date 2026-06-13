Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
San's avatar
San
4dEdited

Thank you, Dr Kory, for writing this & sharing. To say it was a blessing & a bittersweet joy to read about your friend, Warner, would be an understatement. Ultimately, I am so incredibly thankful GOD KNOWS. Our world is truly better because of you both. ❤️💔❤️‍🩹

Reply
Share
Brenda Williams's avatar
Brenda Williams
4d

Beautiful. I am So sorry for your Loss. Thank you and Warner for standing in the gap and working tirelessly for the truth and for those who were injured. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in the loving arms of Jesus until you meet again.

Reply
Share
105 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pierre Kory · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture