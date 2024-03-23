Yesterday I posted an overview of the FDA’s (and other agencies) coordinated actions which led to the lawsuit against the FDA. Ultimately, the FDA decided to settle with “us” out of court (at their request mind you, not ours).

Many of my subscribers then commented on the post with some celebrating the impact of the victory (which was in rightly exposing the FDA to the wider public for what they are - a highly corrupted organization). Others bemoaned the fact that the plaintiffs had decided to settle and that we had missed an opportunity for discovery which would have been a “real win.”

I do share the same sentiments as those disappointed with the settlement. However, the reality is that the Boyden Gray law firm is expert at suing federal agencies. Based on their extensive experience, it was their legal advice that the settlement was the absolute best we could have hoped for.

First, they felt the case would have likely gone on for months or years and second, although discovery was a valid goal in trying to uncover and identify all the corrupt individuals and actions involved “behind the scenes,” it would have not achieved that.

Why? Because apparently, when you go to discovery with these agencies, you get very little out of them. Paul Marik told me that the lead lawyer at Boyden Gray said that the FDA would simply claim that the important communications that we would be interested in obtaining all occurred… on the telephone. So no record could be provided.

To provide further evidence of this, I will share the text conversations I had today with my amazing friends and colleagues, Senator Ron Johnson and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (the lead plaintiff in the case).

Without further ado, lets start with Senator Johnson who sent me my post and congratulated me on it:

Later, Mary Talley Bowden also reached out to me:

Another interesting aspect about the case that I did not highlight in yesterdays post was brought to me by our FLCCC lawyer, Alan Dumoff, who wrote:

An issue I think that is underplayed in this is that the FDA never studied or followed any administrative review process at which the science could be weighed before making the campaign. So it's not just that they took it down, conceding perhaps that they should not have said it, but people should understand that not only did they not have a legal basis to make the statement but they never had any scientific basis to make it either.

*If you value the time and effort I put into researching and writing my posts, support in the form of paid subscriptions would be appreciated (please know that I never put any posts behind paywalls).

Ultimately, although the settlement was disappointing in that we can’t claim total victory by identifying, exposing, and holding accountable the individuals involved in executing one of the deadliest agency campaigns in history (if not the deadliest because the even deadlier mRNA vaccine campaign was contingent on the success of the FDA’s anti-ivermectin campaign).

So, lets just take the smaller victory and be proud of the work that the plaintiffs and Boyden Gray put into this case. There has been so little successful “resistance” to the tyranny of our public health agencies, lets celebrate, no matter how little some may think it makes a difference. To us, we exposed some of their corruption to a wider public and it makes us feel really good as they deserve every attack on them that we can pull off. I hope there will be more “battering and bruising” of the FDA in the future as long as that agency and its corrupt, sociopathic leaders continue enacting policies that lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths of Americans.

*If you value the time and effort I put into researching and writing my posts, support in the form of paid subscriptions would be appreciated (please know that I never put any posts behind paywalls).

P.S - Proud to report that my book is gaining Best Seller status on Amazon in several countries and is climbing up the U.S Amazon rankings. *If any of you have read it, I would love if you could post an honest review!

.