FDA Ivermectin Settlement - Follow-Up
A response to some readers disappointment with the settlement plus details of another interesting aspect of the case that I did not include in my original post.
Yesterday I posted an overview of the FDA’s (and other agencies) coordinated actions which led to the lawsuit against the FDA. Ultimately, the FDA decided to settle with “us” out of court (at their request mind you, not ours).
Many of my subscribers then commented on the post with some celebrating the impact of the victory (which was in rightly exposing the FDA to the wider public for what they are - a highly corrupted organization). Others bemoaned the fact that the plaintiffs had decided to settle and that we had missed an opportunity for discovery which would have been a “real win.”
I do share the same sentiments as those disappointed with the settlement. However, the reality is that the Boyden Gray law firm is expert at suing federal agencies. Based on their extensive experience, it was their legal advice that the settlement was the absolute best we could have hoped for.
First, they felt the case would have likely gone on for months or years and second, although discovery was a valid goal in trying to uncover and identify all the corrupt individuals and actions involved “behind the scenes,” it would have not achieved that.
Why? Because apparently, when you go to discovery with these agencies, you get very little out of them. Paul Marik told me that the lead lawyer at Boyden Gray said that the FDA would simply claim that the important communications that we would be interested in obtaining all occurred… on the telephone. So no record could be provided.
To provide further evidence of this, I will share the text conversations I had today with my amazing friends and colleagues, Senator Ron Johnson and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (the lead plaintiff in the case).
Without further ado, lets start with Senator Johnson who sent me my post and congratulated me on it:
Later, Mary Talley Bowden also reached out to me:
Another interesting aspect about the case that I did not highlight in yesterdays post was brought to me by our FLCCC lawyer, Alan Dumoff, who wrote:
An issue I think that is underplayed in this is that the FDA never studied or followed any administrative review process at which the science could be weighed before making the campaign. So it's not just that they took it down, conceding perhaps that they should not have said it, but people should understand that not only did they not have a legal basis to make the statement but they never had any scientific basis to make it either.
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
*If you value the time and effort I put into researching and writing my posts, support in the form of paid subscriptions would be appreciated (please know that I never put any posts behind paywalls).
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ultimately, although the settlement was disappointing in that we can’t claim total victory by identifying, exposing, and holding accountable the individuals involved in executing one of the deadliest agency campaigns in history (if not the deadliest because the even deadlier mRNA vaccine campaign was contingent on the success of the FDA’s anti-ivermectin campaign).
So, lets just take the smaller victory and be proud of the work that the plaintiffs and Boyden Gray put into this case. There has been so little successful “resistance” to the tyranny of our public health agencies, lets celebrate, no matter how little some may think it makes a difference. To us, we exposed some of their corruption to a wider public and it makes us feel really good as they deserve every attack on them that we can pull off. I hope there will be more “battering and bruising” of the FDA in the future as long as that agency and its corrupt, sociopathic leaders continue enacting policies that lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths of Americans.
*If you value the time and effort I put into researching and writing my posts, support in the form of paid subscriptions would be appreciated (please know that I never put any posts behind paywalls).
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
P.S - Proud to report that my book is gaining Best Seller status on Amazon in several countries and is climbing up the U.S Amazon rankings. *If any of you have read it, I would love if you could post an honest review!
.
Didn't the FDA just redact 145 pages of myocarditis data that they were court ordered to publicly release? Same would have happened during your case discovery. Our government is getting away with murder.
Congratulations to you, the other plaintiffs and the attorneys on this “win” against corrupted big govt. We developed a nasal spray which inhibits adhesion of viruses and bacteria to the nasopharyngeal membranes. It is basically salt water, fulvic and soap! We have been using this formula for over 20 years after many articles have shown that biofilm bacteria are best dealt with by clearing the biofilms with nothing more toxic than soap! The only problem is it is cheap and effective! So after 20 yrs of use for chronic rhinosinusitis we distributed it immediately for patients with Covid since it also helped other upper respiratory viruses. Now the FDA has gone after us that we are promoting a product as a “cure” for Covid which we never did. We make the claim that it reduces the symptoms associated with bacterial and viral URI’s. I’ve had enough of dealing with these rogue agencies. They forced Amazon to pull the product. We continue to distribute it to patients with CRS. Our results of over 10,000 applications reveal NO side effects (as you’d expect), and the only criticism from less than 0.2% of patients is that it feels too strong and burns a bit. It reduces and eliminates crusting associated with chronic staph infections in the nose as well.
So much for our regulatory agencies….