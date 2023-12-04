Expert Testimony In A UK Parliament Meeting Today
Although not an official Parliamentary hearing, we anticipate a strong turn-out to MP Andrew Bridgen's meeting called "Democracy, Truth, and Freedom." Short film of our planned testimony below.
I am here in London upon the invitation of the courageous MP Andrew Bridgen to speak at a Parliamentary meeting with my colleagues Robert Malone, Ryan Cole, Angus Dalgleish, David Martin, and Steve Kirsch (Peter McCullough and Mike Yeadon are testifying remotely).
As of now, we are being told that filming/streaming of our testimony is not allowed but I …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.