Asao Shimanishi

Now we arrive at a man who, over three decades, went far beyond imitation — patiently working to unlock what he saw as the mineral “code” inside volcanic rock in order to transform it into a bio-available, water-soluble form. If Viktor Schauberger explored water as the original carrier of life’s energies, Shimanishi set out to release the deep-earth minerals themselves.

To those before me who recognized the immense importance of his insights and tried to disseminate that knowledge, I am here to help. My aim is to bolster that awareness among my growing readership.

Early Life and Training

Asao Shimanishi was born in Wakayama Prefecture on September 17, 1926. He studied under challenging circumstances during the turbulent pre-war and wartime years, but persevered due to his strong interest in academics. He graduated from the former Wakayama Technical School in 1944, where he learned the fundamentals of technology.

After the war, he went on to the Osaka Institute of Technology, where he deepened his knowledge of chemistry and industrial mining, laying the groundwork for his future career. After graduating in 1949, he began his career in the mining and chemical fields when he joined Nippon Tailings Industries (now Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.), where he learned basic mining techniques and gradually deepened his expertise through practical experience.

In 1952, Senju Mining, an unlimited partnership, was established in the Masago mining area of Nakagoto Island, Nagasaki, and he began to develop his own independent business in the mining sector. From that time on, he developed a deep interest in utilizing mineral resources effectively.

The “Tree on the Rock” Moment