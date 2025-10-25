Lithium

Lithium deficiency is a good example of how a supposedly “non-essential” trace mineral deficiency can negatively impact health. In our three and a half years treating cognitive and mood disturbances in vaccine-injured patients at Leading Edge Clinic, we noticed that many patients who were found to be deficient in lithium showed clinical improvement after beginning supplementation with lithium orotate (LO)—a form that crosses the blood-brain barrier very well.

Important: small doses of LO have nothing to do with the comparatively massive doses of lithium carbonate used in the treatment of severe mental illness.

Here I want to thank Michael Nehls, whose fantastic Substack post titled “Lithium, the Essential Trace Element” brought LO to our attention back in 2023. After reading it, Paul Marik, Scott Marsland, and I had an enlightening Zoom call with him to learn more. That call inspired my best man, Prof. Paul Marik to perform a review of the literature (excerpted for brevity):

Lithium Orotate

Many basic science and epidemiologic studies find that lithium is a crucial trace element necessary for optimum brain functioning.

The primary source of intake is drinking water; however, due to the uneven distribution of lithium in the Earth’s crust, its estimated consumption is highly diverse. (102)

People living in lithium-rich areas tend to have lower rates of mental illness (and suicide) compared to places where the land or water supply is relatively lithium-poor. (104-109)

A recent, large, population-based Danish study found that higher lithium levels in drinking water may be associated with a lower incidence of dementia. (110)

Microdose Lithium has been reported to stabilize cognitive impairment in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease. (117)

The use of filtered and bottled water may reduce lithium intake (Ed: this will become very important later).

According to published research and anecdotal reports, people taking LO have described:

feeling calmer

experiencing fewer or less intense depressive, hypomanic, or mixed affective symptoms

being less impulsive

experiencing less frequent and less intense suicidal thoughts or aggressive impulses

stress reduction. (104)

Long-term, low-dose exposure to lithium appears to exert anti-aging capabilities and may decrease mortality in evolutionarily distinct species.

Based on this body of research, I have been taking 5 mg of lithium orotate daily for a couple of years now and plan to do it lifelong (no COI here, but I like the Horbach brand—good quality, inexpensive. I take 130mg orally daily (which contains only 5mg of elemental lithium), a dose far below known toxicity levels. A six-month supply costs about $15 online.

This is my personal choice based on the research I reviewed—not medical advice. Anyone considering lithium supplementation should consult with a qualified healthcare provider.

