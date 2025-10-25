Encouragingly, interest is growing in the biology of trace elements not yet deemed “essential.” Journals, nutrition societies, and public-health groups—much like this book—are calling for rigorous studies, especially where population patterns or biochemical pathways implicate so-called “nonessential” minerals.

My central point is that the science around trace minerals and enzymatic activity is still in its infancy. Paper after paper suggests this is a field with far more questions than answers, and a growing number of researchers are calling for deeper study into how diverse trace elements interact with enzymes, cells, and physiology.

How Little We Actually Know