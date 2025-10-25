Again, (sorry but this is Substack so I have to keep repeating this), not that I want you to, but if you are uninterested or unknowledgeable in the biochemical and metabolic pathways that I will elucidate in the following, again, I suggest skimming, or just outright skipping to Chapter 15 - “Minerals Made Simple: How Nature’s Elements Keep Water, Plants, and People Alive” This way you won’t get annoyed with me or complain that I am being too “scienc-ey.”

Water purification and biological mineral supplementation (trace and rare-earth minerals) share common origins, yet serve distinct purposes.

Once water is purified, what remains — or rather, in the case of supplementation, what must be restored — are the elemental building blocks that sustain biological function.

Minerals are the “cofactors”of life—the silent enablers behind nearly every biochemical process on Earth.

Minerals: The Bridge Between Physics and Physiology