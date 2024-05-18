After I began speaking out against the abhorrent suppression of early repurposed COVID treatments, I found myself being requested to treat more and more patients who were severely injured by the COVID vaccines. I then opened a Tele-Health vaccine injury clinic ( Leading Edge Clinic )more than 2 years ago with my partner Scott Marsland. We still receive a steady stream of vaccine injured each week who are seeking care.

This was a profoundly sobering experience for us as the severity of illness and suffering of these patients was immense and incomparable to anything we had witnessed before in our careers. Yet, rather than being acknowledged, the medical system just kept on denying that they existed as their numbers continued to grow.

Because of this, the establishment has tried to write off the entire illness as “long COVID” and despite a lot of money being devoted to “long COVID,” beyond there being no cure in sight, we still haven’t even started the clinical trials that could identify a treatment that could be supported by “the system.” So, as you might guess, the situation is even worse now for those with chronic vaccine injuries, and doctors like myself have been forced to come up with treatment protocols completely on our own.

So many people have been injured by the vaccines, that as each day moves forward, more and more people are realizing that their mysterious and permanent decline in health was identical to what the vaccine injured have been trying to report to the public for years now. Since the demographic that were vaccinated the most were loyal Democratic voters, I think it will be impossible to keep suppressing knowledge of widespread vaccine injuries once the 2024 election happens. That is because too many Democratic voters might jump ship to a candidate who openly acknowledges the issue like RFK Jr.

I’ve hence wondered exactly what would be done about this, given that admitting the vaccines were dangerous puts the establishment in a very bad place, whereas denying those who are injured also carries a huge political cost. Presently, many believe that once this hits a boiling point, the “solution” will be to blame the whole thing on Trump who developed them at “Warp Speed.” I doubt that will fly because Biden was the one who mandated them, and RFK Jr. can now swoop up all those votes—especially since he’s recently taken a few positions which would be much more likely to peel voters from Biden than Trump.

This month, we found out what the current “solution” the powers that be decided, which was to have the New York Times publish a “groundbreaking” report on the COVID vaccine injured. As I read it, I endured a mix of rage and sympathy. The rage was directed at just how much the NYT lied about the amount of suffering these people were going through (especially the amount of people). The sympathy was for what their government did to them and for the NYT’s highly untenable position. They have to defend something which regardless of how clever you try to be about it, is simply not defendable, and I wouldn’t want to be the person who had to concoct an excuse for them.

Given how this article hit home for me, I contacted my favorite author on Substack and requested a dissection of the article be drafted which would make it clear to everyone exactly what the New York Times did there. AMD delivered and I humbly request you read AMD’s article, both so you can gain an appreciation of exactly what these people are going through and so that you understand exactly how they are lying to us now.

Fortunately, while the NYT article described “federal officials” as a monolithic block who 100% believe in the safety of these vaccines, in truth some of them are starting to break ranks because they’ve realized this atrocity is on a scale that it can’t be covered up for much longer. For example:

This has been a long and painful road to go through, but as AMD’s brilliant analysis above shows, we are finally nearing the turning point on this debacle.

*If you value the time and effort I put into researching and writing my posts (and Op-Ed’s), support in the form of paid subscriptions would be appreciated as the hours invested in each post are considerable.

P.S - Proud to report that my book has gained Best Seller status on and off in several countries and is climbing up the U.S Amazon rankings… Link: