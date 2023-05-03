Another Op-Ed Attack At Fauci's Never-Ending Victory Tour
Published another Op-Ed going after Fauci on FoxNews.com, one of the most visited news sites on the internet. When will he get the memo and just just crawl away into obscurity? Narcissism is a bitch.
What a dystopian nightmare watching “America’s Doctor” try to continue his Covid victory tour. It is both shocking and unsurprising that he would do this despite leaving a generation of children with lower IQ scores, a U.S Life expectancy which dropped three years in the span of two, hundreds of thousands of deaths from the vaccines amongst working-age …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.