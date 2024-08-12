Hard times can bring out the best in us, and during COVID-19, many previously unknown individuals have stepped up to do what they felt was right and in many cases made a huge impact. From getting to know many of these remarkable individuals, I can share that our stories are very similar; we always knew something was wrong with the medical system, but we didn’t want to get publicly involved in the mess our world was facing. Eventually though we saw that we had no choice, with great apprehension about the inevitable pushback we’d face, we did.

One of the most extraordinary things about COVID-19 has been the rise of anonymous social media personalities who have been able to directly shift the existing narratives. I’ve had the unique privilege to get to meet two of the most prominent and prolific ones, and as we’ve gotten to know each other, I’ve realized we had a lot in common.

Just shy of two years ago, a mutual friend who had corresponded with A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) connected us because she knew I was a fan of AMD’s work. At the time, AMD’s fledging Substack had 12,000 subscribers and I didn’t mince my words, saying “You have the best newsletter on Substack and I want to do whatever I can to help you get out there” and “Your Substack will definitely reach over 100,000 subscribers.” I’ve never forgotten AMD’s reply: “Aww, that’s really sweet of you, and I will 100% accept your help, but that will never happen.” Now, 19 months later it has! Currently AMD has a top Substack with 101,566 readers that is highly regarded in this movement).

The Vigilant Fox (VF) is best known for having a viral Twitter account which recently surpassed 1 million followers (who similarly was also doubtful when I first told him it would grow that large), alongside a popular Substack and a news platform (vigilant.news) he now operates. Like AMD, VF had a hunch he could trust me and introduced himself to me at an event I spoke at and I immediately had a gut feeling he was a good guy who was here for the right reasons. Since then, I’ve taken note of both how effectively he can concisely package the things people want to hear in a way they can hear them and how much he goes out of his way to support other people in this movement who are doing good work rather than trying to keep the spotlight to himself.

Since I (henceforth PK) am in the unique position of directly knowing both AMD and VF, I felt it would be appropriate to jointly interview both of them since they both passed their pivotal milestones this month. What follows is a transcribed and slightly edited version of our interview.

PK: What made each of you decide you needed to start publishing online?

VF: I worked in healthcare for 12 years and had a lot of doubts about how we did things, but I went along with most of it because I knew I was still helping people. However, by the time the mandates came, I’d decided I was not getting the clot shot under any circumstances and felt on principle that I needed to quit and do something to make things better rather than find a workaround like a fake card.

I think the defining point for me was when I listened to Biden’s speech where he lied through his teeth about the vaccine data as he announced his deplorable mandates. What he said sent chills down my spine as he was using the same dehumanizing language that has preceded the major genocides of the past.

The persecution of and the hateful rhetoric against the unvaccinated are the worst displays of human behavior I have witnessed in my lifetime. I saw the writing on the wall, and I knew where this was all going if it was left unchallenged. So, I got off the sidelines, took to social media, and dedicated all my free time to thwarting what I viewed as 1930s Germany 2.0 in the making.

I wasn’t sure what else to do, so I started clipping video clips I thought could reach people, and before long, my account took off because it fit into a unique content niche. I never expected to be in the place I’m in now and I consider it to be a result of God listening to my prayers, so I am trying to make the best of the immense responsibility I’ve been given.

PK: I had a similar experience. After I gave my testimony to the Senate, I suddenly had an explosion of followers and public support, to the point I was initially unprepared for it and had to learn on the fly how to handle it. What brought you to become the voice you are now AMD?

AMD: I believe a lot of problems in life would be solved if people spent a while deciding what path was the right one for them to follow and then structuring their life around that. In my case, my goal was to find an effective way to help the world and simultaneously to have it be something that helped me evolve in the process (e.g., by facilitating spiritual growth). After I looked at the options, I felt the best path was to become a doctor, do the best I could to master the art of medicine and effectively improve the health of my community, and then to some extent, improve the practice of medicine as a whole and by extension the consciousness of our society. Knowing the monolithic forces I faced (as medicine is a multi-trillion dollar industry), I felt my broader aspiration was a long shot, but I still always had that in mind as my ultimate goal, and gradually enacted a variety of projects I felt had a shot of making that happen.

In that vein, I’d always wanted to write books and had a lot of drafts in my head but held off on publishing anything because no matter how much I’d studied a subject, my perspective on it would later change so I didn’t want to be locked into what I put into print at the time a book was written (which fortunately is not the case for an online blog). Likewise, I always have more things I feel are important to get done than I have time for, some I’m very judicious in where I invest my energy, and my normal rule is to prioritize the things I believe will have the biggest impact—something which often comes down to the specific window that presents itself at each moment and hence isn’t something I can control.

In late 2019, I learned about the COVID outbreak in China and got that it was going to turn into something huge (despite all my physician colleagues insisting I was crazy until late March). Knowing the history of how similar pandemics had played out (e.g., AIDS) and the forces currently at work (e.g., we’d just watched the opening salvo of Bill Gates and the WHO pushing for a decade of vaccines by having “emergency” vaccine mandates for schools across the country) around New Years, I had a flash in my mind where I essentially saw everything that would indeed play out over the next 4 years with COVID. That vision then compelled me to try to do whatever I could to find a cure for the illness, as I felt unless an effective one was found, the nightmare I saw would become reality.

From the start, I had no illusions about the futility of changing the course of the monolithic forces in front of me, but I simultaneously just knew I wouldn’t be able live with myself if the future I saw came to pass and I’d known I’d hadn’t tried my best to stop it. In turn, I burned the candle on both ends for a few things I felt had a shot of doing that, but obviously, all of it was shut down by the FDA and difficult people within my profession.

My big miscalculation was that I did not predict just how dangerous the vaccines would be (I had expected something comparable to Gardasil—which while awful, pales in comparison to the COVID vaccines) and the frequency and severity of the injuries I saw was immensely disconcerting to me, especially because the vaccine had become so politicized, nothing I said could make my colleagues recognize it (even when they had long-term patients cancel appointments because in a relative’s words they’d “died suddenly after the vaccine”). By the time Biden’s mandates rolled out, the situation I was being confronted with was starting to take a toll on my mental health as no matter how I looked at it or what I tried, I couldn’t see anything I could do besides bear witnesses to this catastrophe unfold.

I felt I hit my darkest place around the same time the trucker protests happened (early 2022), and at that point, I decided I might as well try publishing things anonymously online (even though I knew it was an exercise in futility) as the fact I wasn’t doing anything just didn’t sit well with me. After I put an article together that I felt was important for the movement (which highlighted how the current trucker protests were identical to the smallpox protests over a century ago), I tried sharing it in a bunch of places before being advised to post it on Substack and ask Steve Kirsch to promote it to his following. To my great surprise, not only did he do that, but he also decided to create a platform for me by advising his followers to subscribe to me. Not being sure what to do with my newfound voice, I decided to publish a log of COVID vaccine injuries I’d put a lot of work into compiling over the last year, and that too went viral. I took all of this as a sign my prayers had been answered, so I’ve tried to honor the opportunity I was given and do the best I can to get out the messages I believe could shift things in a positive direction.

PK: What do you think it was about your background that made you able to be such an impactful online presence?

VF: I believe I have a knack for absorbing information and presenting it in an easy-to-follow fashion. That’s what I consider to be my role. I am not an expert or a scientist, but I listen to those whom I find to be credible sources of information. Since I grew up on the internet and spent a lot of time of time interacting with people online, much in the same way my professional career has given me a deep understanding of the realities of healthcare nowadays, I also have an unconscious understanding of how to effectively navigate the waters of social media.

AMD: I have a similar aptitude for absorbing information and knowing how to present it to audience (e.g., I immediately recall pertinent pieces of information I was exposed to decades ago and finding ways to structure complex subjects so the key points can be effectively conveyed has always come naturally to me—possibly because I had excellent teachers from a young age). I like to debate complex topics and poke holes in any idea I’m considering, so many of the things I write about now are things I’d spent decades thinking over, weighing both sides of and had read dozens of books (or their equivalents) on. All the work I did during the early days of COVID also helped because it forced me to have a very clear understanding of the existing scientific literature on the disease, which in turn I folded into my Substack publication.

At the same time however, I think the most important thing was that I’ve spent most of my life in the alternative field and have seen more prominent figures or movements than I can count rise up and then fall, so I have a very good idea of which messages are genuine and persist, verses which ones are false paths people get easily led down and abandon (e.g., all the divisive things I’ve seen in this movement). Going through all of that when I was younger forced me to do a lot of self work to develop myself, and I feel had I not done that, there is no way I would have been able to author a publication that would reach this many people (e.g., when I read my younger writings I just cringe inside).

PK: How did you choose your internet persona?

AMD: I never expected my writing to take off, so when I authored my original article, I had no plans to write again and simply tried to pick a name that was unlikely to cast me in a bad light (which is quite difficult since people can be offended by almost anything). After I discovered I had a following (due to Steve Kirsch) and that my publication was called “A’s” newsletter, I realized that needed to be fixed and so I went with the “The Forgotten Side of Medicine” since I thought it would encapsulate most of the topics I wanted to cover. Finally, once I’d done that, I decided to look for an ancient symbol of healing, realized I liked the healing hand, and then tried to find an ancient version of it (i.e., a stone version) and the only one I found that I liked had a heart in the hand rather than a spiral so I went with that. In hindsight, each of those decisions were pivotal in the success of the publication due to how they branded me, and even now two years later, I haven’t been able to come up with anything better. I believe that speaks to the importance of intuition—the ideas just came to me out of the aether and they were the correct ones to listen to.

VF: I had a similar experience. Initially, I didn’t think my tweets would gain much attention, so I created an anonymous profile featuring a humanoid fox in a suit and tie. To my surprise, people really connected with what the cartoon fox had to say, and the rest is history.



PK: What tips do you have for someone else wishing to follow in your footsteps?

AMD: For all its flaws, I think America offers more opportunities than any other society in history, and if you make the effort to do good work and are smart about it, you will succeed. The big problem we face is that marketing is so effective and scalable, we’ve essentially become saturated in garbage that prioritized its marketing rather than its quality. Because of this, people are yearning for something authentic that feels real and has a real depth to it. In writing, I feel the least appreciated aspect of this is how the state of mind of the writer affects their reader, and that it is crucial to write in a heart centered manner where you actively consider how your words will affect your audience. I was fortunate to pick up on this because the more I read, the more I noticed I could “feel” the mind of the writer and that I ultimately felt there were a lot of authors I had to suffer through their own mental (and emotional) turbulence to get to the data I was actually looking for.



PK: What are your personal feelings about what’s happened with COVID-19?

VF: To me, it’s one of the greatest crimes in human history. Initially, I saw the vaccine mandates as a severe violation of human rights, given the discrimination, loss of livelihood, neighbors turning on neighbors, and tyranny that accompanied them. But as I dug deeper and listened to doctors like Robert Malone, Peter McCullough, Pierre Kory, Mary Talley Bowden, A Midwestern Doctor, etc., I realized just how dangerous these shots truly are.

Let me be clear: vaccine mandates are wrong, whether the shots are safe and effective or not. Coercing someone to take a medical intervention, with the threat of their job and livelihood, is never justifiable. But when you essentially force someone to take a product that poses a greater risk of death than the disease it's meant to prevent, that reaches a much darker level of evil.

PK: Before we get to AMD, I need to share that the burden of suffering that vaccine injured patients are facing is profound and before I stepped up to help them, even as an ICU doctor, I’d never dealt with people who were as sick as these vaccine injured or had such challenging cases. Fortunately, despite no help whatsoever from the government, we’ve gradually been able to come up with solutions for them. Anyhow AMD, how do you feel about everything that’s happened?

AMD: I’m so used to seeing horrific things happening around the world that I thought I’d be acclimated to the suffering which resulted from the COVID-19 response, but it still really shakes me up inside, particularly because there were many severe vaccine injuries within my personal circle. At the same time however, I feel what happened with COVID may have been a blessing in disguise because the corruption in our system has just been continually increasing and as the years went by, I watched more and more egregious things within our medical system become normalized, to the point I’d already felt something like COVID-19 was inevitable—I just thought it was still years away. However, since the pandemic happened so suddenly and was such a shock to everyone (especially since the alternative media had recently risen to prominence and due to the political polarization of the country, many no longer trusted the mainstream media), I felt a rather unique opportunity had presented itself—one where the public would be woken up to what’s happening and dial back the immense corruption sweeping medicine. I did all that I could on my end to help make that possibility happen, and I am immensely grateful that it appears to have come to pass.

PK: AMD, what do you believe is the most important “forgotten side of medicine?”

AMD: That’s a hard question—there are so many of them, I feel it will take me years of writing to even begin to touch upon them. For example, I think one of the foundational problems with our medical system is that the public has been conditioned to believe they “need a doctor to be healthy” and hence are absolved of their own role they play in maintaining their wellbeing. This in turn creates a situation where more and more medical care is needed, but no matter how much we spend on it, it’s never enough (hence why medical spending is an ever growing share of GDP—reaching 17.3% of all spending in America in 2022), which is great for business but not the country or it’s people. That’s why I try to focus on the tools that can help empower people to take charge of their own health (e.g., the medical profession’s demonization of sunlight is grotesque).

If I had to pick one though, I’d say its the loss of connection corporatized medicine has inflicted upon the doctor-patient relationship. Because each patient is different, it will never be possible to create a standardized algorithm which applies to everyone, and doctors really have to adapt to what each patient reveals to them. Unfortunately, since medicine has many shortcomings (which to some extent is unavoidable given the severity of many the situations its called to handle), the approach to address those shortcomings has been to make more and more rigid protocols that prevent “bad outcomes.” This in turn has led to doctors abandoning their traditional way of practicing medicine (a detailed physical exam and history which allows each patient to teach the doctor) and instead replacing it with a rapid standardized protocol which can fit into a 15 minute office visit that fails many who need more than just a preconceived notion of their symptoms. It’s my belief that if doctors spent more time with patients, really listened to what they said, allowed the patient to teach them (rather than inserting their preconceived bias onto the interaction) and prioritized the physical examination (rather than depend upon the endless number of existing tests) many of the issues medicine faces now would disappear.

Historically, medicine has been incredibly resistant to change, so I’m not exactly optimistic my dream will come true in the immediate future. However, what many people in the medical profession still have not realized is that the unconditional trust the medical industry invested decades into creating within the society was destroyed by their egregious conduct throughout COVID-19, something best shown by a recent large JAMA study which found compared to 2019, where 71.5% of Americans trusted physicians and hospitals, now only 40.1% (a minority) do now. That is a catastrophic loss for the industry which I believe most of my colleagues still have not come to terms with, and I hope that the potential jeopardization of their livelihoods will be enough to encourage my profession to start practicing a more genuine and connected form of medicine.



VF: I wholeheartedly agree with AMD. It’s appalling and inexcusable that doctors around the world were so disconnected from their patients that they were unable to recognize the injuries their patients experienced from the COVID-19 vaccines. That ties into what I currently believe was the biggest “forgotten side of medicine” - how much of medical education and the treatment guidelines healthcare workers follow are a product of pharmaceutical corruption aimed at putting people on as many drugs and vaccines as possible.

PK: VF, as someone Elon Musk both follows and periodically retweets, what are your thoughts on him as an individual and with what he’s done with Twitter?

VF: I admit I may be biased here, but I think Elon has provided a profound service to humanity and most people will never appreciate how impactful his actions are or how much he’s had to put himself at risk to do this. I can’t read minds, but everything I’ve seen of Elon’s actions is reflective of someone who is profoundly concerned by the direction humanity is going and gets that if he doesn’t do something, no one else will.

AMD: Elon Musk strikes me as a neuro-atypical individual who isn’t bound by the standard beliefs and social conventions most people unconsciously believe they have to follow (e.g., Musk has no issues with going against the crowd if he thinks the crowd is doing something irrational). If I was in his shoes and had as much influence as he did, I’d want to do something to correct the insanity we are facing, and I feel using Twitter (𝕏) to overcome the existing propaganda apparatus was one of the most effective moves he could have made from the position he was in.



While I can’t prove this, I suspect there are two major schools of thought (which mirror those seen in the past) on the direction our society should go in. Musk’s faction believes that humans have an incredible degree of potential, and that everything possible should be done to enable it to manifest and trust the ultimate result that is created (e.g., he’s referred to Twitter as a nervous system of society). The other faction instead believes everything must be precisely micromanaged to prevent anything from getting out of hand, and that our evolution should then be deliberately micromanaged changes (such as transforming basic biology or turning us into cyborgs), something which I believe is largely an effort in futility and will always be a far cry from what humanity is naturally capable of. Unfortunately, in every era, there are many human beings who cannot let go of their need for control and hence will chose flawed approaches that allow them to maintain that illusion of that control.

Lastly, in my eyes, one of the most important things Elon has spoken out about are the dangers of AI and it is my sincere hope he will use his platform to advocate against weapons that can kill people being AI operated, not just because of a potential Terminator scenario, but also because the human instinct to not kill others has been one of the greatest checks on the true horrors of humanity being released, and if war transforms into soulless AI weaponry entering the battlefield, what will follow will make everything that came before it pale in comparison.

PK: What struggles has your newfound success created for you?

VF: Taking care of patients habituated me to working overtime to help others, but even with that, one of the biggest challenge I face is that I’m never truly “off” and it always eats away at me that I’m not doing more to set things right and help all the people who were ****** over by the COVID vaccine mandates. The news cycle also doesn’t follow the 9-5 workday, so I’m always having to think about content to produce and my sleep cycle has been wrecked as I often need to be awake in the middle of the night to do what needs to be done. My wife has been very understanding of the importance of what I’m doing but its still been a real strain on our marriage. Beyond that, having a business and being responsible for employees is also something I wasn’t exactly prepared for and it’s a lot more stressful than I expected.

AMD: I’ve always believed the most important thing for being a successful activist is to pace yourself appropriately, as if you overextend yourself, you will burn out and be far less able to help people longterm. Nonetheless, I’ve fallen into that trap here, and I have a lot less time to do things I feel are important in life (ie. spending time with family or sleeping) than I’d like. In turn, I’ve made peace with the fact I’ll never be able to cover all the things I want to cover, but like VF, it still really gnaws at me whenever I know I’m not giving a spotlight to something I know is important or someone I feel needs a voice. It’s also surprisingly tiring to have to be constantly thinking about everything that needs to be done to safeguard your anonymity and making sure you do all of that.



Finally, something VF mentioned alludes to a major dilemma I to have faced. When I was younger, I realized I had a talent for finance, but I ultimately decided I did not want to go down that route as giving my all to it changed how my mind worked and had all my focus go towards seeing opportunities in the market or coming up with successful financial strategies—something which at the end of the day had no value to the world or my own spiritual health. In contrast, having my focus be on the art of medicine was something I believed had innate value. Now that I’m responsible for this publication, my mind naturally wanders to seeing the most effective way to connect stories and current events together rather than being present in the moment and focused on my own spiritual development. Given my values, the direction this has pulled my mind in has been a really big issue for me and one of the things I most struggle with now.

PK: How has the unexpected success of your online endeavors changed the course of your life?

VF: I was one of those idealistic people who went into healthcare to help people and then was forced to come to terms our corporatized medical system often makes this impossible. The unexpected turn of my life has taken with earning a prominent position within the new media has given the ability to help far more people than I ever could of in my old career and I’m now seeing all the medical training I went through as preparation for what I’m doing now.

AMD: I’ve had a lot of projects I’ve been working on over the years and trying to self-fund (e.g., non-profit endeavors to help patients). The unexpected voice and financial support my platform has received has allowed me to radically accelerate the timeline on those, including some I’d yearned for but had long thought would be futile. I’m good with managing time, and prior to my Substack, I’d effectively worked two full time jobs I felt were important, but once I realized how much time this publication would require to make the impact it could have, I started working to find a way to pass some of those tasks to others (which has been challenging). Likewise, I always valued my time, but the last year has forced me to start viewing it as the number one commodity and start assessing each option I’m considering by how long I expect it to take to come to fruition (whereas in the past I was much more focused on which path seemed to be the most in alignment with the current flow of events).

PK: What future projects do you have planned with your publications?

VF: What Biden’s team did with the COVID mandates was completely unacceptable and in the short term, my goal is to do everything to ensure those people do not get re-elected because I genuinely fear what they will do in the next presidency. In the long term, we have a lot of plans for developing and expanding our platform, but, in my heart I really just want to use my platform to do what I can to help build a better future of medicine. I invested over a decade of my life into medicine because I believe what we do for our patients has a sacred importance; it’s just that the whole thing has become so corrupt a lot of what we’re forced to do now is not done with our patient’s best interests in mind.

AMD: A lot of people asked me to write books, and the answer I always gave to avoid the topic was “maybe after I have 100,000 subscribers.” Now that that’s happened, we’re starting to look into how to effectively do that, and I am particularly grateful for the help you’ve offered in this regard Pierre. Likewise, I have a few other projects I’ve been working on for years that I think are on the cusp of being possible, so if anyone who reads this wishes to subscribe and support my work, that would be incredibly helpful for what I am trying to do now (which previously I never imagined would be possible).

PK: I just want to jump in and mention that I’m directly familiar with what AMD has put years of work in trying to pull off in the real world, and I think it will help a lot of people once it happens. Similarly, one of the key reasons I’ve done so much to support AMD is because of all the work AMD’s put into helping people in the movement behind the scenes, so I know AMD’s heart is in the right place with all of this (just like VF). That said, like many of us, I’ve learned more than I could have imagined from you. I think a lot of people want to know what topics you are planning to cover in the future. Could you elaborate on those?



AMD: In terms of the Substack, my goal was always to breakdown what I felt were the most egregious scams in medicine (e.g., statins, osteoporosis drugs, acid-reflux drugs, antidepressants, or blood pressure medications) alongside many conditions I feel are grossly mismanaged (e.g., skin cancer or spinal pain) and I’m currently working on a few others (e.g., Ozempic, other diabetes medications, pain medicines, anxiety medicines, the more toxic antibiotics, and the toxic drugs given for acne or hair loss). In parallel to this, there are a lot of therapies I believe can really help people (e.g.,. ultraviolet blood irradiation) and I’m slowly chipping away at them (e.g., I’m hoping to have the DMSO article finished this weekend). On a broader level though, I think the philosophy and consciousness that’s brought into the practice of medicine matters much more than the specific modality that’s utilized, so a lot of what I’ve been trying to do has been to build enough credibility with my audience to start discussing those forgotten arts of medicine, and finding ways to effectively convey them through the limited medium text allows (which is doable with things like the philosophical aspects but much harder to do with its more spiritual facets that go beyond what words can convey).

PK: What do you think are the most important things for our movement now?



VF: I’m a big believer in the phrase “united we stand, divided we fall.” Once I became a “dissident” my focus was on helping everyone in the movement support each other and creating the infrastructure to support that. Since this all started, I’ve seen a rapid evolution in our makeshift coalition, and we’ve all become able to make more and more professional content that has become increasingly effective at persuading the country to question the pharmaceutical industry’s narratives. A lot of that was only possible because we worked together and I’ve hence made a point to promote and mentor people with much smaller accounts who I can tell are trying to do the right thing and have the potential to create content that will shift the public’s consciousness.

On the opposite end, I’ve seen a lot of people who have been inflammatory, divisive, and cruel to other members of this movement for fairly petty reasons, or simply a desire to build up their own followings. All of those people gradually lost their following, and are gradually becoming forgotten. Be a uniter not a divider and avoid doing things like accusing your fellow freedom fighters of being “controlled opposition” or “grifters.”

AMD: I’d word it slightly differently than VF, but I whole heartedly agree with his sentiments, and a large part of why I reached out to VF and we became friends was because I noticed he was very generous with his platform and kept on trying to help smaller voices that needed to be amplified (something I also try to do). Beyond that, I feel the thing that’s the most important now is to build immunity to the medical industrial complex, as unless people clearly understand how COVID-19 was done to us, something similar will be done in the near future. Fortunately, all the propaganda used to market this nonsense is fairly repetitive, so once people get a clear idea of it from one instance, they start to see through it everywhere else. Because of that, a lot of my focus is shifting away from the vaccines and more to how those same machinations are at work in every other area.

PK: What type of content can readers expect to find in your Substack?

VF: Many media outlets, including those in the conservative space, often engage in a form of copycat journalism, racing to be the first to break a story, with others quickly following suit and adding their own spin. I take a different approach. I spend several hours listening to video content each day and carefully selecting what I believe is truly important.

Whether it's health news, a breaking political story, or a significant statement from a prominent figure, my Substack covers a wide range of topics that readers aren't likely to find elsewhere.

AMD: My publication was largely influenced by the desire to create a newsletter I’d want to read, so I made the point to prioritize quality over quantity (I do two in depth articles each week). Typically I try to cover topics that I feel people can directly benefit from and are things they’d want to know about which aren’t otherwise being covered and the things I believe will most help us grow and effectively oppose what the global predators are trying to do to us. It’s been a bit of a trial and error approach, but it’s resonated with a lot of people, and I believe that’s why so many people generously lent their support to make me a permanent fixture of this information ecosystem.

PK: Do you have any plans to break your anonymity?

VF: If we enter a world where I can help more people by being public. However, I don’t see that coming anytime soon.

AMD: Same.

PK: Do you have any parting words?

AMD: Two things. First, no matter how impossible things are, if you persist, extraordinary things can happen, and beyond what’s happened to you, me and VF, I’ve seen many other miracles happen during COVID I never dreamed were possible. Secondly, I believe fundamentally, many of the problems we face are spiritual in nature (e.g., I think at the end of the day the biggest problem in medicine was our mechanistic world view opting to remove the concept of “spirit” from medicine). A lot of what I’m doing now is only possible because I have a lifelong spiritual practice that I still prioritize each day, and from what I’ve seen, having a faith you hold dear and embody in your daily actions has been the crucial factor in determining who’s been able to make a real impact now and who has not.

VF: Whatever you do, don’t take the black pill. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, to give in to despair, and to believe that the world is falling apart with nothing you can do to stop it.

But believe me, that’s not true. While the COVID tyranny and shots caused massive harm, a lot of damage was also prevented.

Do you really think the vaccine mandates crumbled because Tony Fauci, Peter Hotez, and the rest decided to give you a break? No, “The Science” didn’t change—public opinion did. Your resistance made a difference.

What’s happening in the UK right now is a direct result of people allowing their government to step all over them. Change won’t come from giving up; it will come from pushing back.

So, no matter what form of tyranny you face, always remember there’s something you can do. Whether it’s attending town halls and school board meetings, speaking out online, or becoming a citizen journalist yourself, your voice matters. And every person you wake up will go on to wake up at least two more.

When you never give up and keep your faith in God, things have a way of eventually working out. Whether it takes one year, five years, ten, or more, stay the course and be amazed as you help achieve what once seemed impossible.

PK: Thank you for all that you have done and all that I am sure will happen in the future.

