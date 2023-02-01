5 Covid Mistakes Biden's New Chief of Staff Must Admit
Just published another Op-Ed on FoxNews.com, the 3rd most visited news site in the world. I laid out just 5 of the Covid mistakes made by our Federal government that they should own, but likely won't.
Every day I am subjected to a new record in absurdity which is then soon followed by one far surpassing the previous.
Check out the latest: Biden’s previous Covid Czar was promoted to the position of Biden’s new Chief of Staff. Wait, what? One of the leaders of what is one of the demonstrably worst national public health responses to Covid in the world.…
