Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Don Midwest's avatar
Don Midwest
2dEdited

Sept 2022 Paul and Joseph Varon hosted a flccc.net weekly update.

The title was "Poison, Inc."

Paul described how he had reversed diabetes after 25 years on multiple prescription drugs.

That convinced me to be responsible for my health with lifestyle changes resulting in no longer needing all my 5 prescriptions!

Paul changed my life

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HippoDoNoHarm's avatar
HippoDoNoHarm
1d

As a faithful member of the FLCCC army, I have followed Paul (and Pierre) since the start. Both of you have been inspirational for all of us with your courage and wealth of knowledge. His character is impeccable and his CV is 90 pages long.

Paul has taken it further with cancer care. I use it daily encouraging and educating my patients and their friends and family with Cancer.

So a simple thank you, and please encourage all to sign up for Paul’s Substack.

Chris Ewin, MD

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