Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Te Burt's avatar
Te Burt
11h

I began to realize matters were not as "advertised" when I learned that oil is a renewable source which the earth creates, that Rockefeller skewed our entire paradigm by promoting the idea of it being "fossil fuel." Greedy little man. So it's no surprise that the Depths also create water - but we kinda knew that, too: deep ocean vents show water emerging. Which reminds me of the idea that at some point, earth did not have rain (which sounds ridiculous), but water "rose to the surface." Also an idea from scripture. Trust the Russians to attempt what no one else will!

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
5h

More evidence of God who created all things !!!

Genesis 1 - 1

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.

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1 reply by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
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