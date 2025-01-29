In today’s hyper-polarized political environment polluted by massively funded “dark PR” campaigns targeting RFK Jr, we tried to highlight what we felt was most important, namely that the state of health and health care in the U.S is in dire straits and that RFK Jr is a deeply studied and admirable health expert, just the man this country need to lead the HHS out of the hellhole that Pharma has led it down.

My favorite quotes in our Op-Ed:

Few public figures have been subjected to the ferocious media attacks on RFK Jr. over the last year. Half the world believes that he is “anti-vax,” an all-inclusive label nurtured by well-funded public relations agencies. Their clients like the current system as it is, which is what this struggle is about.

Know that on that issue, my colleague AMD did a deep dive today on the industry funded groups which conducted aggressive and coordinated campaigns to neutralize people like RFK Jr.

Pharmaceutical television advertising, meanwhile, is measured in the billions, dominating cable and network news programs that rarely expose the fraud and dangers of industry practices.

Our conclusion:

“In its wake, the lock-step, overheated media should examine its conscience. The pandemic censorship that got Kennedy banned from Instagram and Facebook, along with millions of other countervailing views, should forever be ended.

The real work should begin.

The full Op-Ed can be read here, enjoy and wish Bobby luck today (he needs it).

If you appreciate the time and effort I put in researching and writing my posts, Op-Ed’s and doctor defenses, support in the form of paid subscriptions is appreciated, thanks