As many of my readers know, I have published over thirty Op-Eds in major media outlets over the past 4 years, with quite a few on “controversial” health topics related to Covid. However, the vast majority were in right-wing or center-right publications.

The first Op-Ed I ever published was early in the pandemic, in USA Today (July 1, 2020), where I tried to alert the world that Covid was aerosol (not droplet) transmitted, something the CDC and WHO took another 1 and 2 years to officially recognize, respectively.

Some other left-wing exceptions were Op-Eds I wrote with the veteran investigative journalist Mary Beth Pfeiffer; Newsweek (spikes in death and disability), The Hill (alarming rates of young people dying, and USA Today (Covid vaccine injuries and explosions in excess mortality in the U.S).

However, in those those Op-Eds, we were rarely able to make explicit links between the epidemiological catastrophes and Covid vaccines—the references were either subtle or omitted altogether—the notable exception was the Op-Ed published in The Hill, where we specifically identified Covid vaccines as a possible factor in the surge of sudden deaths among young Americans, illustrated in the following paragraph:

Vaccines were given to more than 270 million people, among them babies, pregnant women and workers under employer mandates. The therapeutic’s “warp speed,” emergency use authorization must be part of any post-pandemic analysis, in light of more than 1 million reports of possible harm to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System and a new Yale University study validating a chronic post-vaccination syndrome.

However, to date, we have never ventured into exploring the topic of the deadly harms of traditional childhood vaccines, a topic that would typically guarantee career suicide. Since my academic career has already been suicided, and Mary Beth has long left corporate media, we were free to venture.

Unsurprisingly, our article was a “tough sell” as they say. To wit, we received rejections from Newsweek, Washington Post, The Hill, Fox News, and Newsday (no reply). Somewhat shockingly, we did receive an initial acceptance from the USA Today Network, but they never ran it and stopped responding to our queries as to when it was going to run.

Then yesterday, our Op-Ed was accepted by and published on SILive.com, the news site of the Staten Island Advance newspaper (founded in 1886):

OK, fine, so most of you have never heard of it but if you are a New Yorker (largest city in the U.S and a bastion of still-mask-wearing liberal pro-vaxxers), you likely have read it. From Perplexity AI:

2.6 million unique visitors per month on silive.com, with over 7.4 million monthly page views.

This reflects a substantial local and regional readership mainly focused on Staten Island and New York area news.

Fun fact: Mary Beth’s first job as an investigative reporter right out of college… was with the Staten Island Advance! See young “cub” reporter Mary Beth plugging away at the Advance in 1976 on the left (love the old school phone), and Mary Beth now:

I would be remiss if I didn’t share a link to a compilation of her investigative reporting.

Anyway, it seems “the times they are a-changing” because our Op-Ed highlighted the potential deadly harms of childhood vaccines, a topic which runs the risk of strengthening Big Pharma’s #1 enemy, that of vaccine hesitancy (oh no). It can be read at this link.

