Margaret Anna Alice
Aug 8Edited

Wow, Pierre and Mary Beth, congratulations! You’re not only pushing the needle—you’re bending it, and pretty soon it’s going to break.

I feel like we’ve come a long, long way from where things were almost three years ago when I published my (satirical!) “50 Reasons to Give Your Child the COVID Shot”:

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/50-reasons-to-give-your-child-the

The other day, I was having lunch with an old, dear friend I hadn’t seen for years. Last year, her healthy 34–year-old daughter suffered a stroke followed later by a “rare” heart valve infection and blood clot that required emergency surgery to save her life.

I wasn’t sure if she realized the cause, and I wasn’t sure if she’d accept it if she didn’t. As she was talking, she mentioned how unexpected it was for such a young, healthy woman to suffer these conditions, and then she said how rare it is but that it’s becoming increasingly less rare.

I asked, “You know why that is, don’t you?”

Her eyes got big, and she stared deeply into mine, saying, “No,” while waiting for me to reveal the mystery.

I said, “The mRNA injections.”

Her affect softened, and she nodded her head. She knew instantly that this was the truth.

Then she drank up all the information I poured on her that she—despite being incredibly well-read, anti-authoritarian, opposed to the pharmaceutical industry, and the parent of a clearly vaxx-injured daughter—had never encountered over the past five years.

That’s how effective the censorship has been. It shows how important it is to shatter that wall. How many millions of people are stuck in survival mode, fighting for their lives, and don’t have time to go down the rabbit-hole?

That is why getting pieces like yours in a mainstream publication can truly save lives. Thanks also for documenting which outlets were too cowardly, and thus culpable, to run it.

KP Stoller
Aug 8

Congrats Pierre.

It took 100 years beyond when the scientific consensus deemed bloodletting was not efficacious for the practice to stop. But the blood letters didn't have mega corporations running interference for them - still 100 years. Vaccine pushers are today's exsanguinators but they have billions of dollars behind them keeping the practice alive. Let's hope it will not take 100 years causse we wont survive if it takes that long.

