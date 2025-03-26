In response to surging healthcare costs, increasing chronic diseases, and declining life expectancy, know that I, along with Doctors Paul Marik, Adam Brufsky, Mahesh Shenai, and Stephen Smith have created a new non-profit organization called Rebuild Medicine, of which I am the Chief Medical Officer and Paul is our Senior Research Advisor.

Having just graduated from the “School of Hard Knocks” with a degree in Covid :), we want to apply the many lessons we learned in Covid to better develop approaches for addressing the growing rates of illness that is not only bankrupting America but also the health of its citizens. We hope our efforts will restore scientific rigor. demand greater transparency, and publicly share new insights to medical care based on both higher and more rational standards of evidence-based medical research.

As many of my readers already know, Rebuild Medicine’s first act has been to fund and conduct an observational study where we complement standard of care protocols…