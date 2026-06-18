Ilangovan, K., R. Briones, J. Vite, and A. Noyola. Water and Wastewater Treatment Using ROX Solution. Technical Report No. 2311-1, Project No. 2311, “Xochimilco Canal Water and Sewage Wastewater Treatment Using ROX Solution.” Water and Wastewater Treatment Working Group, Institute of Engineering, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Mexico City, Mexico. Prepared for Shimanishi Kaken Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan. May 21, 1992.

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