Envirotek Laboratories, Inc. UV-Vis Absorption Test Report: Adya Clarity Mineral Solution UV-Vis Absorption Test. Report No. 13-24. Prepared for Adya, Inc. Pennsauken, New Jersey: Envirotek Laboratories, Inc. Laboratory Director: Jaime A. Young. February 5, 2013.

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