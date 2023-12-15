UK Parliament Testimony Videos From MP Andrew Bridgen's Historic Meeting - Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Steve Kirsch
Three more powerful testimonies by dissident scientists pointing out the absurd and destructive policies of public health authorities across the world
Earlier this week, I posted Part 1 of this series which was an overview of all the events and government actions leading up to, during, and after MP Andrew Bridgen’s historic meeting in the UK Parliament titled, “For Truth, Democracy, and Freedom.” I included the testimony videos for the first three speakers at the meeting, that of Drs. David Martin, Pi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.