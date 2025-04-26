Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carla Howell's avatar
Carla Howell
20h

Excellent piece. I especially appreciate that you focus on WHY trust has declined as opposed to what I often hear: "How do we restore trust in physicians" or "We must restore trust in doctors" - ignoring the root causes.

Mistrust is a good and necessary response to the atrocities we have witnessed. We need MORE MISTRUST.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
LEA7's avatar
LEA7
20h

Allopathic medicine and experience with our physicians repeating talking points that don’t stand up to questions concern me. Increasingly I seek holistic, functional care only - which is 99% out of pocket. Hence, my extreme focus on staying healthy, researching practical, often old-school wisdom, and avoiding many. It’s easy to see the inexperience in newish physicians (all were at some point), but the hubris is very high. Do your best to avoid hospitals and surgeons - many are worse for “following their doctor’s orders”. (And, many will still blindly follow; I am not one of them…)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
173 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Pierre Kory
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture