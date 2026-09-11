Note to my subscribers. On Monday, I wrote a whole post explaining that Medical Musings was heading in a new direction, away from its historical Covid-dissenting content and instead would focus on minerals, water, agriculture, and the foundations of health. It is now Wednesday, and today's post is about a Canadian physician who lost his license for being a vocal Covid dissident. I have had gym memberships last longer than this promise, my God.

Anyone who has worked a bad night in an ICU or an emergency department knows the bond it leaves behind. You look to your side, in the middle of the worst fight of your life, and realize someone is standing in the same fire you are — taking the same incoming, refusing to run for the same reasons. Dr. Mark Trozzi spent twenty-seven years in those rooms before any of this started. In Covid, he became that person for me.

I recently sat down with Mark for a long conversation on his podcast about my book The War on Chlorine Dioxide, but we also “went there” and talked a bit about how Covid upended our lives and careers. I did it gladly, as it was a chance to spend an hour with a man I admire enormously and to point as many people as I can toward his work. So rather than promote my own appearance, I wanted to do something better: tell you who Mark Trozzi is.

So here's how this post is built. I took sections from posts that Mark has written on his Substack, and what follows alternates between the two of us: my impressions of Mark and what I make of what happened to him, and then Mark himself, unedited and indented, telling you what it was like from the inside.

And a confession. As I assembled the portrait, I kept running into uncanny similarities with my own life—our careers, our interests, our public dissent, who we each turned out to be afterward. So maybe I lied when I said I wanted to write about him. Forgive me if some of me ends up in here too.

A Teacher, First

Long before any of us had heard the word “Covid,” Mark was doing the work that holds not only emergency medicine, but all specialties together. Twenty-seven years in Canadian ERs. A veteran instructor in trauma care and critical resuscitation — the exact skills you want in the room on the worst night of your life. The American College of Surgeons selected him as an Advanced Trauma Life Support instructor; he held teaching appointments at three Canadian medical schools, and he spent years mentoring medical students and residents. He even ran a program introducing high-school kids to medicine.

Me: I did a version of the same work — Simulation Training Director for medical emergencies, Director of a pulmonary and critical care fellowship, and recipient of numerous departmental Teacher of the Year awards at multiple academic centers — which is why I recognized the instinct immediately.

I put the teaching first on purpose, because it tells you something essential about him. Mark is a natural educator — patient, precise, genuinely delighted when he helps someone finally understand. That instinct is exactly what he carried into the fight that would cost him everything.

The Stand

When 2020 arrived, Mark did what good doctors do: he studied. And the more carefully he looked, the less the official story added up — on his side, he saw the empty ERs that were supposed to be overflowing, then the pervasive reflexive dismissal of early treatment, the strange new certainty that shut down every honest question. Bound by his faith and his oath, he couldn’t stay quiet about it (neither could I, apparently).

But then, at the start of 2021, he did something that I was not capable of doing; in fact, I don’t think it would have ever occurred to me to do it. He deliberately stepped away from his career and his entire income — an open-ended sabbatical — to research full-time and warn the public. He built his Substack, DrTrozzi.news, and reached millions with careful, patient explanations of the science as he read it.

He told the College of Physicians and Surgeons exactly what he was doing and why. From Mark:

In terms of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) persecuting me and eventually revoking my Ontario license and declaring me “ungovernable, incompetent, etc.,” please realize I was prioritizing the greatest medical emergency of my lifetime, which was the weaponization of medicine and all its old-world institutions, including mass poisoning of the masses. People were dying; it was all predictable to me (pegylated lipid nanoparticles delivering genetic code for spike), so them persecuting me with no patient complaint while I was on a “human-rights work sabbatical “ and not even carrying on clinical work seemed so pathetic. People’s kids were dying, I was doing everything I could to stop it, and the college was just completely out of touch and a nuisance to all of us who were desperately trying to save lives and stop the medical crime spree. I was literally receiving awards for my mission work, while the college under CEO Dr Nancy Whitmore was coercing doctors to commit medical crimes, malpractice, and illegal experimentation. As much as one’s medical license, career, home, and income are important, it was a sideshow in my mind compared to the medical tier of the war for the world. If you search “CPSO” on www.DrTrozzi.news, you will find many items about their kangaroo tribunals and the completely compromised courts of Ontario. In brief terms, I told the college I was taking an open-ended sabbatical starting January 2021 and would not be practicing clinically for the months, possibly a year, ahead. I set to work researching and alerting the public through videos, articles, online and in-person appearances. The college began severely persecuting other good doctors who were doing things like treating Covid-19 (ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, antibiotics for secondary infection, etc). I published things to expose the CPSO and these acts, and defended these doctors against the college. I’m sure they did not like that.

He also helped found the World Council for Health (WCH) and WCH Canada. He testified before the National Citizens Inquiry into Canada’s Covid response. He was invited to speak to parliaments and legislatures around the world, from Romania to Costa Rica to Japan.

My admiration knows no end; a trauma physician who walked away from a comfortable life to stand in the public square and say what he believed to be true—at maximum personal cost, for no personal gain.

“Ungovernable”

For that, Ontario’s College of Physicians and Surgeons came after him.

There was never a patient complaint. No one ever claimed he had harmed anyone in his care. His offense was speech — writing notes for patients who were being coerced, publicly defending other doctors the College was pursuing, and refusing to repeat things he did not believe. They restricted his license, then investigated, and after he briefly returned to practice to help save a persecuted colleague’s clinic, suspended him by lunchtime on his first day back.

"Writing exemptions" has been made to sound like a species of forgery. Here is what those notes actually said:

In 2021, people were desperate to get an “exemption” to the forced injections, so they could keep their jobs, feed their kids, etc. A group of us strategized how to help; this included doctors and a lawyer. I wrote some notes that included ones that simply pointed out that the person did not want the injections and was being coerced; hence, it was illegal for me or anyone to inject them with it. It would be malpractice and medical assault. The college was hunting down any reports of people with exemptions to the injections, and they did not like my notes. They launched an investigation and restricted my license, particularly my ability to write exemptions. Michael Alexander is a constitutional lawyer who stood strong with us. He wanted to take on the CPSO and fix this. I agreed to be the one to walk the gauntlet, and advised the other doctors to slow their cases while we checked the system for a pulse (which it turned out not to have). In late 2022, Michael asked me to save another good doctor’s practice in Barry, Ontario, Dr Crystal Luchkiw. She was being persecuted for Covid nonsense also: things like refusing to falsify a death certificate and claim that a death caused by stage four cancer was instead a Covid death; and she was assumed to have provided a “vaccine” exception to a liver transplant patient who claimed he had one while walking through her hospital one day.

Mark’s suspension is the part that gets reported. What he saw in the half day before it happened is the part I can't stop thinking about:

Dr Chris Shoemaker and I traveled to Barrie. We were both on strong public education missions against the Covid crimes, and thought that between the two of us we could also take care of her patients and still attend to the endless free advocacy work of a Covid truth doctor over these years. This meant returning to clinical practice, and I notified the college that I was returning to practice on a specific date in Dec 2022. I worked half a day and saw a shocking density of severe adverse events from shots that these people had been coerced into getting somewhere else while their doctor’s office was shut down. In just 6 patients, I found these new diseases that had developed among them since they had been injected with this coerced “safe and effective vaccine”: new brain cancer, new lung cancer, bilateral pulmonary embolisms, large leg DVT, Bell’s Palsy, shingles, and several had profound hemorrhagic rashes (as have been described post-spike protein genetic injections). The college would not have me saving the practice of another doctor that they were persecuting, so they suspended my license by lunch that day; but that half day back in practice sure reinforced how right I was; these GenVaxes were poison. They also ramped up investigations of Dr. Shoemaker immediately, and within one week Dr. Luchkiw’s practice was done for good. One of her patients committed suicide during that time.

In the end, the College declared Mark — their words — “ungovernable,” “unprofessional,” and “incompetent,” and revoked his license. He did not, it turns out, take it personally:

Honestly, I just thought how pathetic they are; I’m sacrificing everything I own, all my time, and all my energy to do what should be their job: protect and alert the public, prevent medical malpractice and illegal medical experiments; meanwhile, they were taking their big salaries and tormenting me, while people were dying from their damn shots.

A man who spent a quarter-century resuscitating the dying and teaching others to do the same was ruled incompetent — not by any patient, but by an institution he had embarrassed. He fought it the only way left to him, through the College’s own tribunal and up into the Ontario courts.

The Courts

He knew the odds the whole way. Partway through, he found out exactly how bad they were, from a source he never expected. This is the part of his account I would most like you to read slowly, as it is one of the more sobering things you will read about in how these institutions actually work.

Mostly I just stayed on mission. I gave the college less thought than they know. Michael wanted to fight them; I wanted to protect the public. I helped establish the World Council for Health, as well as continuing my Dr. Trozzi.news ( which was a .org site in the first years- reaching millions of people with life-saving warnings and info). I forget the exact date, but the college declared me ungovernable, unprofessional, and incompetent, and ordered my license revoked. Michael appealed to their tribunal (a kangaroo court extreme). We knew we would lose there because it was us versus them, with them as the judge. All Covid truth doctors lose there (with one strange exception in BC which I can tell you about). But Michael knew that if we went through their tribunal (which is also financially very intimidating- one of the reasons many of my good peers just retired when this persecution started), then we could appeal their decision to the Ontario courts. All the science and all the legal realities supported our case. By the way, before they announced the revocation of my license, they gave another guy a pass for his third sexual assault of a patient a fine of a $1000. Imagine the irony of that. I sacrificed all to uphold science and ethics and got defrocked, but sexually assaulting patients was easily forgivable. My lawyer Michael submitted a request to appeal the Kangaroo tribunal decision to the provincial court. The law and the science were absolutely in our favor. Before the hearing, a judge from the Ontario court sought me out to have a private, confidential meeting. He warned me that none of us Covid-truth doctors would win our cases in court, nor would the nurses. He respected me and thanked me for what I had done, which had allowed him, for instance, to protect his family against the fraudulently promoted genetic injections. He was right. The courts are totally rigged. (Ed: Judicial notice is a court accepting a fact as true without requiring anyone to prove it — no witness, no exhibit, no expert.) In Ontario, they took “judicial notice” to mean that everything the government says is true. Judicial notice is supposed to be a court’s ability to establish the obvious, like there are 24 hours in a day, or the sky is blue, dogs have four legs, etc without needing to debate it. They applied this same standard of unquestionable, obvious truth to anything the government said or did regarding Covid and the toxic shots; they declared no need to look at any evidence. So the courts empowered the colleges. They declared me ungovernable, unprofessional, incompetent, etc., and I declared the courts to be dead, illegitimate, and no longer representing or serving the people. It is not too much of a surprise that we Canadians later established the National Citizens Inquiry as the beginning of a new legitimate society. Check out the NCI and the Commissioners’ Report on the Covid-19 government response. The NCI is a grassroots inquiry with the largest collection of sworn testimonies from Covid experts and laypeople in the world. Here is my first of three testimonies before the NCI, where I share a short personal story and explain, in detail, many of the lies and crimes of Covid.

On November 1, 2024, the court dismissed his appeal on all grounds, upheld the revocation, and held him responsible for all costs (which is a good time for me to appeal for donations to support his work here and my work here:

What It Cost

The bill came due in full. To keep going, Mark sold his assets and, recently, went through bankruptcy. By his own telling, he would have retired comfortably if the world had not asked him for everything instead. And here is the part that undoes me: he doesn't count it as the thing he lost. He counts the license, the house, and the retirement as a sideshow next to the thing he believes he was defending. He simply refuses to back down.

Regardless, I will not relent. I am proud of the mission I am faithful to. I have given up a lot in terms of possessions and lifestyle. I have worked almost nonstop for almost 6 years. I recently completed a bankruptcy. That’s not unusual; many honest doctors and nurses in Canada have walked, and are still walking, this path. I continued my mission to research, inform, and protect the public, supporting every good organization or lawyer fighting for what is right with free medical advice, autopsy reviews, and explanations of the science so everyone could understand. In the process, I sold all my assets to keep going (I would have had a reasonable retirement if society hadn’t fallen apart and required that sacrifice).

His work has not gone entirely unhonored — he received the 2023 Medical Heroism Award from LifeSiteNews and the 2025 National Braveheart Freedom Award. But awards are not why he did any of it, and he would be the first to tell you so.

A Brother In This Fight

If Mark’s story sounds familiar to those of you who have followed mine, now you know why I wanted to write it.

We were both clinician educators before any of this, and we both testified before the National Citizens Inquiry. We were both invited to speak to parliaments — his were from Romania to Costa Rica to Japan, mine in Europe, Sweden, the UK, the Philippines, plus four times in the U.S. and a number of state legislatures. Though I should be honest about what those invitations often meant. More than a few weren't “in” the chamber at all; we were put in an anteroom while the leadership made sure no dissident expert was granted access to the official room. The European Parliament is the one that still makes me laugh. We got the grand chamber that time, hundreds of seats — but they were almost all empty. Nearly every delegate either refused to come or, I was told, instead watched our lectures stream from the privacy of their own offices.

Both of us were pushed out of the institutions we served. Both of us were branded with words meant to finish us. He lost far more than I did — I somehow landed on my feet and kept my license; they only took my specialty board certifications. But there is a fellowship in having been through it that is hard to explain to anyone who hasn’t. Mark is, in the truest sense, a brother.

He isn't finished. I'll let him close his own case.

The College, under Dr Nancy Whitmore’s lead, crossed into unforgivable territory long ago. As my dear friend Dr Roger Hodkinson remarks, they have coerced the entire medical community to commit malpractice and assault on the entire population, while persecuting those of us who refuse to go along with that or be silent. In April 2021, they published a statement on their site telling doctors essentially: no exemptions from the jabs, no exemptions from the masks, no speaking or writing anything that contradicts public health, and no unproven treatments for Covid (ivermectin, HCQ, etc). They also investigate any doctor who attempts to report an adverse event. The report is rejected, and the doctor is punished. Canadian data sure looks good for the jabs; it’s all rigged: only doctors can report, but when one does, the report is rejected, and the doctor is “punished.” I could go on at much more length about the sins of Dr Whitmore’s CPSO, including their current instructions to doctors who are committing MAID ( medical assistance in dying). They instruct doctors not to include MAID, lethal injection, or the drugs used to kill them on the death certificate. So if someone is sad, and a doctor has them fill out the paper to kill them, he can kill them and place depression as the cause of death...no joke! By the way, recently a doctor was investigated for meeting a sad fellow in a coffee shop parking lot, having the man fill out the MAID papers, then driving him to a location and killing him. He kept his license!

So he went on his podcast to discuss The War on Chlorine Dioxide, where he impressed me even more because he had read the entire book and highlighted, annotated, and taken notes in the margins. I’ve done well over a hundred interviews for The War on Ivermectin and The War on Chlorine Dioxide, and in only three of them had the host read the book at all. Mark had read both.

Where to Find (and support) Mark

Let’s start with the GiveSendGo that others set up for him here. I think he deserves our help, at least for those who can, no? I am kicking this off with $250 right now.

Our conversation: Part I is here. Part 2 is here.

His podcast, which is part of his Substack: DrTrozzi.news.

His X is @DrTrozzi https://x.com/DrTrozzi

His testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry: Dr. Trozzi’s Powerful Testimony

His organizations: the World Council for Health and Justice for Medicine.

The book we discussed:

Donate to him. Subscribe to him. Share his work. Doctors like Mark Trozzi are a big part of the reason some of us still believe medicine can be rescued.

*If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I write about, your support is greatly appreciated.

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