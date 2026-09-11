Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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Jack's avatar
Jack
3d

This Canadian says a very strong thank you, Dr. Kory, for bringing Dr. Trozzi to your readers. Indeed he was one of, or perhaps THE brightest light, shining truth in Canada over the Covid crimes. I’ve followed you both since then, and I am certain, when the truth over who lied to us or simply went along out of fear, comes to widespread awareness, both of you will be honoured for the heroism and sacrifice you showed.

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
3d

I continue to be shocked by what has occurred in Canada. P3dos still have their medical licenses and the Colleges continue to destroy great doctors. The Allison Inquiry continues to expose more malice committed in Canada. One of many reasons why many of us want to flee this country.

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