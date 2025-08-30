Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Polemarchus
3d

Code Brown: what happens in hospitals should stay in hospitals so I’m told by my family. My wife, an RN, and I used to discuss medical care at the dinner table. Never noticed the kids were not finishing their meals until a visiting cousin literally gagged and left the table. Stool transplants were just too much I guess….;-)

Hannah
3d

My father had his head beaten in during a robbery gone wrong at a store in 1963. Bits of skull on the floor. Luckily found quickly and taken to Stanford, they tried what was said to be a pioneering treatment of putting him on a bed of ice water, as his head swelled up like a pumpkin. The nurses did not think he would survive, apparently, so never fastened his restraints. One day after a couple of months in coma, he stood up and fell over. Stanford bought him front caps. His memories seemed to have been wiped except for childhood, but he retained speech. Took years to complete his final year of university. Probably years beyond that just to become mostly functional. He did live a full life, though, all things considered - and he helped a lot of people in his career.

In a freak accident last April, he slipped on outdoor stairs and flew several feet before landing on his head, on the same side, not far from the old injury. Was not found for an hour, intubated by ambulance, brain bounce caused several hemorrhages and brain stem injury, so of course the medics were not confident. This time he was treated with heavy sedatives and a ventilator. Very health for age and on no medications, he developed a respiratory infection which was not treated perhaps because the assumption was that he probably would not make it. Interestingly, once the sedatives were dialed down after a week, he began responding to commands to move feet and hands, lifting his arms to help with bathing, and opening eyes. In assessing what the prognosis might be, the interesting thing was that the previous area of injury in the brain seemed to have formed a barrier which prevented one area of hemorrhage from seeping further into the brain, almost in a protective way. I would like to say there was a chance to let him recuperate, but he was given a few days to show further signs of improvement while the sedatives were lower, and he did not adequate any tricks, so it was decided that end of life care should begin. The sedatives were turned up again in anticipation of the day the machines would be turned off which was 17 days after the fall. There was breathing without the intubation, but the lungs seemed absolutely engulfed. They slurped like a sump pump in a flooded basement during the final breaths. Oxygen saturation plummeted over 15-20 minutes. I began to think there never would have been a way to survive this; after all, the policy seems to be now that after two weeks, patient has to have a tracheostomy, and families are told with tracheostomy, they can no longer be in ICU, no longer receiving suction, so therefore may decline in an alive but not thriving state… However, I can’t help but wonder if he’d have fared better from the beginning under the care of doctors from previous eras. Sorry for the heavy story. Just reminds us that we need to keep the dialogue open so that knowledge is not lost.

