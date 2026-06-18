Themarox® Liquid Fertiliser: Effects on Nitrate-N Reduction, Photosynthetic Capacity, Crop Yield, and Agricultural Applications for Paddy Rice and Vegetable Crops.
Shimanishi Kaken Co., Ltd. Agricultural technical bulletin. Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Japan) Registration No. 85757. No publication date provided.
Shimanishi Kaken Co., Ltd. Themarox® Liquid Fertiliser: Effects on Nitrate-N Reduction, Photosynthetic Capacity, Crop Yield, and Agricultural Applications for Paddy Rice and Vegetable Crops. Agricultural technical bulletin. Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Japan) Registration No. 85757. No publication date provided.
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