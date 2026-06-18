Shimanishi Kaken Co., Ltd. Themarox® Liquid Fertiliser: Effects on Nitrate-N Reduction, Photosynthetic Capacity, Crop Yield, and Agricultural Applications for Paddy Rice and Vegetable Crops. Agricultural technical bulletin. Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Japan) Registration No. 85757. No publication date provided.

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