Themarox in Ischemic Heart Disease and Stable Angina: Clinical Trial Report
Moscow, 2001. Unnamed Institute and Authors
Report on the Results of Clinical Trials of the Biologically Active Food Supplement “Themarox” Manufactured by Suimanishi Kaken Co., Ltd., Japan. Moscow, 2001. Clinical trial involving 33 patients with ischemic heart disease (18 treatment, 15 control), assessing the effects of Themarox on lipid metabolism, antioxidant status, coagulation parameters, and clinical symptoms during a 30-day course of anti-atherosclerotic dietary therapy.
Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.