Report on the Results of Clinical Trials of the Biologically Active Food Supplement “Themarox” Manufactured by Suimanishi Kaken Co., Ltd., Japan. Moscow, 2001. Clinical trial involving 33 patients with ischemic heart disease (18 treatment, 15 control), assessing the effects of Themarox on lipid metabolism, antioxidant status, coagulation parameters, and clinical symptoms during a 30-day course of anti-atherosclerotic dietary therapy.

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