Let’s be honest: I knew when I started researching The War On Chlorine Dioxide that it was never going to fly on Amazon, or in a bookstore, or in an airport. We live in a very different world now, visible to some and invisible to most. That’s the thing about censorship: the people affected by it know it’s happening; everyone else is oblivious.

In my case, I thank God for Substack, one of the few remaining refuges from the relentless suppression of information deemed “inconvenient” to the powers that be

But I am pretty much used to censorship by now, as my previous book, “The War On Ivermectin,” received the same treatment. No bookstores, libraries, or airports wanted to carry it. Yet, somehow I still have a fond memory of being interviewed during that “war” by the famous journalist Matt Taibi, who, in a surprisingly even-handed article, called me “The Ghost of the Internet,” because every time I appeared on a podcast during Covid, the host would receive a strike, or the episode would disappear, or the channel would be demonetized for disturbingly long periods of time.

So yes, I suppose you could say I’m at it again. This time, my brilliantly witty co-writer, Jenna McCarthy (whose phenomenally sharp Substack you can find here), and I decided to commit the crime ourselves: documenting, contextualizing, and preserving a story that was clearly not supposed to survive.

When I began researching the book, originally a Substack series that grew into something larger, one of the first things I learned was that before 2020, chlorine dioxide was openly discussed. Social media allowed discussion. Amazon carried pamphlets and small books.

Then COVID arrived, and the subject vanished. Information was scrubbed, discussion declared “illegal,” or more precisely, “in violation of community guidelines.” That was censorship in action, and as usual, most people never noticed.

The most telling is what they did to Mark Grenon and his three sons. Mark is likely the most experienced chlorine dioxide practitioner alive today, and during my research and writing of the book, he became a friend and colleague.

They had been selling (and giving away to those who couldn’t afford) chlorine dioxide at a truly modest cost for ten years, that is, until April 2020, when, after he refused to answer a threatening “cease and desist” letter from the FDA, officers from literally ten different law enforcement and regulatory agencies raided his house, helicopter overhead, accompanied by the local ABC news team filming the whole thing to beam it into millions of living rooms, as if it were a public service announcement.

Mark and one son were in Colombia at the time, so the FDA politely asked Colombian authorities to arrest and imprison them, followed by their extradition to the U.S where they were sentenced to five years in federal prison (with release in the fifth year), while his other sons received the same sentence plus an extraordinary additional punishment: one of the longest contempt-of-court sentences in modern U.S. history — seven and a half extra years.

So this genius thought it would be a good idea to write a book about the topic. Yup.

But, here’s the thing: The “crime” I committed was the same behavior I have always pursued, simply following data, mechanisms, and clinical experiences wherever they led. Unfortunately, they led somewhere inconvenient, somewhere that doesn’t fit neatly into the stories we’re allowed to tell about cheap, unpatentable therapies with disturbingly broad activity across numerous illness categories.

This book examines a molecule that has been deliberately mischaracterized, rhetorically flattened, and quietly removed from serious scientific discussion, not because it lacks data, but because it lacks profitability. Chlorine dioxide has been reduced to a single word, bleach, in much the same way other inconvenient ideas are reduced to labels, so no one has to look too closely at mechanisms, history, or outcomes.

What you will find in this book is a forensic reconstruction of how a cheap, widely used chemical, employed globally in water purification, food sanitation, and industrial processes, became untouchable the moment people began discovering its therapeutic implications. Problem: it can’t be owned, branded, or controlled, thus it is verboten in modern Medicine. I was about to write “American” medicine, but that is simply not true. One of the most disturbing aspects of the book is the evidence I provide on the global reach of the suppression of discussion and restrictions on research. Every. Single. Country.

When something threatens a business model, the fastest way to neutralize it is to caricature it. Call it bleach. Call it quackery. Call it settled. This book documents exactly how much effort went into preventing that knowledge from reaching you in a serious, highly referenced, comprehensive way. Read the book.

Recall the lesson behind “The Kory Scale,” which is that suppression is much more revealing of efficacy than its refutation. However, that suppression has not been total. And that is one of the discoveries I am most proud of in this book's research.

I came across a handful of studies that slipped through the cracks of what can only be described as the “editorial mafia” governing modern medical journals, particularly the high-impact ones.

These were well-designed, properly conducted studies, funded by a quietly daring pharmaceutical company called Neuvivo, hiding in plain sight.

The trick was linguistic. In those papers, the molecule is never called chlorine dioxide. It is referred to by a different name, sodium chlorite, a closely related compound that serves as the therapeutic backbone and direct precursor to chlorine dioxide. The results are published, peer-reviewed, and statistically rigorous. And yet chlorine dioxide is never mentioned. Not once.

Except, almost comically, in the title of a single reference buried in the bibliography. (Ooh. How daring.)

Anyway, this book isn’t for everyone. That’s fine.

It’s for readers who still believe that truth is what survives scrutiny. If you’ve followed my work for any length of time, you already know why this matters. If you haven’t, this may be an uncomfortable place to start.

Read It. Argue With It. Share It.

You do not have to agree with every conclusion in this book. In fact, I hope you don’t. I hope you read it skeptically. I hope you check the sources (there are tons of them). I hope you ask why certain studies exist quietly while headlines scream “bleach” so confidently. And I hope you recognize how often language is used to end conversations before they begin, especially when those conversations might cost someone money.

If you value the late nights and deep dives into all the “rabbit holes” I then write about (or the Op-Eds and lectures I try to get out to the public), supporting my work is greatly appreciated.

How To Buy The Book.. and How To Help Mark Grenon’s Sons

If you’ve read this far, you already understand why this book could not exist inside the usual systems. The War on Chlorine Dioxide is a documented, heavily referenced account of how a molecule became untouchable.

This book exists because suppression leaves fingerprints. What follows is the record of those fingerprints, assembled carefully, without hysteria, and with the respect that serious readers deserve. If you want to see what was buried, why it mattered, and how close it came to disappearing entirely, the book is available below (click on the image).

APPEAL FOR THE GRENONS

Here you have a chance to support those who, in my opinion, have devoted their entire adult lives to helping humanity. Humanity should come to their defense in return. I myself just sent a donation to support their legal defense.

I will end with this appeal on behalf of the Grenon, written by Dr. Robert Yoho on his Substack, Surviving Healthcare:

Mark is now 67 years old and needs your help. His Social Security benefits were terminated in Sept. of 2020. Grenon’s sons, Jonathan and Jordan, are still being held in federal prison. Please consider donating to the Grenons’ legal defense HERE. Since the FDA and DOJ silenced the Grenons, many people died unnecessarily from Covid. Also, you can purchase his books HERE (print version) and HERE (PDF download). A wide-ranging discussion with attorney Todd Calendar, describing the Grenons’ situation, the availability of chlorine dioxide, commercial products, and much more, is HERE.