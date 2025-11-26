*Today is Chapter 18B Of my Substack, serially published Book, “From Volcanoes to Vitality.”

As many of my readers know, I’ve now written two books in what has unintentionally become a Disinformation series: The War on Ivermectin and, more recently, The War on Chlorine Dioxide. Both books walk through, in painful detail, how powerful interests (and psychopaths) can distort science, weaponize regulators and media, and turn life-saving therapies into public villains (e.g., “bleach” and “horse dewormers”).

Now that I reflect on it, the next time I have a few months that I can forego sleep, I suppose I’ll have to finish the trilogy, with the tale of me and Paul Marik’s first rodeo, ”The War on Intravenous Vitamin C.”

Although this chapter sits in the same universe, it has a different mission. I’m not here to re-litigate and expose every personality, motive, or maneuver behind the 2010 campaign that crushed, but did not extinguish, Adya Clarity®, the original retail water-purification product made from Shimanishi’s Themarox.

Intead, I’m here to do something simpler and, in my view, far more important: to put the facts on record so that the same playbook cannot be used—successfully—again.

When I originally wrote a draft of this chapter, it was out of vengeance for what had been done to my colleagues Matt Bakos and Kacper Postawski; it was not done out of “self-defense.” But, interestingly, now it is! Because if there is ever another serious attack on Shimanishi’s mineral technology, it won’t be aimed at Adya Clarity®. It will be aimed at my company, Aurmina®—an identical EPA-regulated water-purification product created by me, my wife Lisa, and my practice partner Scott Marsland.

We would be naïve not to expect the same. So my goal here is not vengeance; it’s inoculation, not against viruses, but against lies.

At the risk of sounding grandiose or delusional, another motivation is to protect the health of humanity. I am dead serious here. According to Shimanishi’s vision, products made from Themarox have the potential to transform (“re-vitalize”) the health and vigor of our soils, water, plants, animals, and bodies.

To wit: although our new company, Asao Group®, began with a focus on solving the water problem with Aurmina® (see Chapter 19: What’s Really in Your Water: The Hidden Crisis Beneath the Surface), we have a much, much larger mission. To wit, next comes Primora Bio®, a bio-stimulant for soils, plants, gardens, and crops (don’t you want all of your food to thrive like the potato below? The one on the right that is :).

Next, we plan to launch our human supplement formulation under the brand Aurviva®, with later expansion into pet, livestock, and aquaculture supplementation. Our goal is simple: to bring mineral intelligence back to every layer of the biological world—soil, water, plants, animals, and humans (don’t worry, anything is possible when you give up the time-wasting habit of sleeping :).

So this chapter isn’t just a story about what was done to Adya Clarity®. It’s a case study in how brazenly the facts were twisted last time—and how different the landscape is now. My thinking is that the disinformation strategies that were lethal in 2010 would not survive five minutes in an era of decentralized media, open access to lab reports, and a global audience that has now seen this movie numerous times.

And that’s why this chapter matters. It’s not nostalgia, and it’s not a eulogy. It’s a manual. We’re going to walk through what is actually in Adya Clarity (and Aurmina), what regulators really found, what was alleged versus what was proven, and how those distortions were amplified. Not to refight the old battle—but to make sure the next mineral breakthrough, never again faces a firing squad armed with lies, distortions, and hysteria.

The Adya Clarity Smear Campaign of 2010

After the smear campaign against Super Mineral Solution in Japan (yesterday’s post), the second major disinformation campaign then unfolded in the United States, targeting a Themarox-derived water purification product called Adya Clarity®, made by Adya, Inc.

Adya Inc. was founded in 2004 by Matt Bakos, who worked in partnership with Shimanishi Kaken Co. of Japan to bring Themarox into the U.S. market. Although Themarox comes in a highly concentrated form, Adya Clarity—like several “private label” brands such as Aurmina—is instead prepared by diluting that concentrate for use in water purification.

In the period leading up to the 2010 disinformation campaign, my colleague Kacper Postawski worked with Matt Bakos to market Adya Clarity as an Adya, Inc. reseller. The product was gaining in popularity, sales were strong, and momentum was building—until the smear campaign hit. Kacper will readily admit that, like the Super Mineral Water salesmen in Japan, he, too, made health claims unsupported by data. In his own defense, he was young and had a lot to learn.

I really wish I didn’t have to go into this one, because it brings me sadness to recall how Adya Clarity’s business was gutted—reduced to a shell of what it had once been, and has remained for 15 years now.

The campaign unleashed a flood of accusations, all of them demonstrably false. What began as suspicion quickly snowballed into a coordinated effort to discredit the product and the company behind it.

Again, I have decided not to target the people who conducted the campaign, nor the people who I suspect were behind them. Instead, let’s go through their every critique of the product, one by one.

They claimed that Adya Clarity:

Contained “toxic,” “high levels,” or even “heavy metal” aluminum Was “battery acid” (i.e., sulfuric acid) Was not approved by Health Canada Was “caught” deceiving Health Canada in a licensing scam Was seized by the FDA Used misleading labeling and was “forced” by the FDA to change it Was sued for misrepresentation and fraud by a reseller

We are going to go through these claims one by one. This is going to be fun for me as I love doing this kind of stuff. Note, in the below, I will refer to Adya Clarity as Adya/Aurmina as they have identical compositions, and I want this chapter also to be a bulwark for our product in the future:

Rebuttal to Claim #1 - Adya/Aurmina contains “toxic” levels of aluminum