A Timeline of Major Battles In the Global War on Ivermectin - Part 1
My chronology of the Disinformation tactics deployed to paint ivermectin as an ineffective horse dewormer against Covid. Largely taken from the ever-evolving keynote lecture I give at conferences
First an announcement:
I believe this 3-part series is my last directly related to ivermectin, and the last posts I need to write for my book. You have no idea how excited I am about this. Today, my part of the book is finished!! But my co-writer, the two time NYT best selling author Mike Capuzzo and his wife Theresa (master editor) still have a lot of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.