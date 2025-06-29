Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Gerri
18h

Yes, and they exposed themselves by coming up with sudden adult deaths, sads. When I knew people were dropping because of the mandated jabs, the term sads became a new thing. Same MO, but to me it was evidence sids was a cover up.

AJR
17h

The sad irony about all of this is, lockdowns exposed, in plain sight, what has been known throughout Big Pharma and the Medical Profession for decades!

Money talks and BS walks, as the say goes! Now there’s ample lies being uncovered that they cannot hide anymore!

They cannot run anymore and they cannot make anyone take something which hasn’t been proven efficaciously beneficial for human health!

Finally, the truth is being exposed, unfortunately I don’t think anyone will be held accountable. The only way we can make them accountable is by “Not-Complying!”

Look, our God given immune system have been designed so well that a healthy person will fight off any natural germ!

This is where I think we must be prepared to deal with, some sort of “manmade” germ, the likes of which these monsters are willing to go to make a freaking buck!

Obviously making a buck isn’t truly the battle as is “ultimate” power and control over the masses! Life is meaningless to people like Yuval Hariri, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, etc!

They don’t give a rats-droppings who lives or who dies! This is, IMO, the unintended consequences of

the “Covid-Fraud!”

Unfortunately nobody really knows what will happen to, more than half the world population as time passes. At least half the world population took at least one mRNA-Bioweapon-Injection.

Which is still quite incomprehensible in my mind why, so many people were so trusting?

Good God what has happened to critical-thinking-thinkers? Have we become so lazy as a species today that, something of this magnitude could easily happen?

Or, perhaps this “Psychological” attack was so well planned and executed, with military precision,

the likes we have

never seen before, not during peacetime that is, with the end result being,

“Line Up or Die!”

God Help Us All!

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

