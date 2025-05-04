Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

2d

When I learned about my mom’s initial (mis)diagnosis of pseudomonas (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/my-year-of-stoic-challenges) and the proposed treatment of the high-risk cipro, the friend who first told me about chlorine dioxide sent me a link to “Quantum Leap” and begged me to share it with my mom, saying it might save her life.

At the time, I didn’t know anything about chlorine dioxide and was too busy researching pseudomonas and cipro, and my mom was too scared to go against her pulmonologist’s orders to consider alternative treatment—until your life-saving intervention, Pierre, and a series of seemingly divinely orchestrated coincidences (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-christmas-miracle-my-moms-medical).

Once she was open to the idea of trying MMS, we started devouring all of the available documentaries and videos on it, and I know she found the testimonials in “Quantum Leap” compelling, particularly when paired with the somewhat more scientific approach taken by Curious Outlier in “The Universal Antidote.” She had already started MMS by the time we watched “Quantum Leap” and was experiencing radical improvements firsthand, so she knew this was more than anecdotal evidence and further reinforcement of the miraculous effects (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/my-moms-miraculous-mms-metamorphosis) she was experiencing herself.

Pierre, I’ve been meaning to tell you, I think MMS may have saved our FIV+ kitty Secondo’s life. He has been extremely ill with an upper respiratory infection and secondary eye infection for nearly two weeks. I was only able to give him two doses of antibiotics (for his eye infection) before he stopped eating and drinking entirely. He got so dehydrated, I was afraid he was going to die. I’d shared his previous scare with a URI in a post several months ago (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/the-art-of-losing), but this was much worse because of the eye infection causing his right eye to get encrusted. I was afraid that was going to happen with his left eye, too, and he’d lose sight in both eyes and also be unable to smell because of the URI.

Then he disappeared for an entire day, and I was terrified he had gone somewhere to hide and die. But then he showed up the next day, to my amazement and elation, although still very lethargic and uninterested in food or water.

I remembered reading (maybe in one of your articles?) about studies where sick animals, when given the choice between regular water and MMS water, chose MMS water. I started giving him bowls of MMS water (1 drop for 4 oz. initially, but I made it 1 drop for 8 oz. in later doses in case that was too strong). The day I did that is the day he turned the corner from the brink of death.

He cleaned the gunk off his right eye that night and was able to open it again after it had been sealed closed for over a week. The next day, he was more energetic and alert. Then the next day, I saw him drinking the MMS water for an extremely long time. Later, he started scratching the bush root like a scratching post and started showing interest in food. He came to the patio that night for food for the first time since he’d gotten sick. I still haven’t been able to get him to eat (I’ve tried tuna, wet food, dry food, treats, etc.) because he hasn’t regained his smell yet, but he has his appetite back, and he no longer looks dehydrated, so I’m confident he’ll be fully healed and eating again soon.

Thank you for helping to save yet another life, Pierre!!

2d

Thank you, Dr Kory. Blessings.

