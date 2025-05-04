In this continuously evolving series on chlorine dioxide, in this post, I turn my attention to those individuals who, in the wake of Jim Humble, Howard Alliger, and Mark Grenon, are most responsible for disseminating knowledge of the therapy to millions around the world.

Recall the timeline below of the chlorine dioxide pioneers and filmmakers:

In today’s post, I present the history of Kacper Postawski, the producer and director of the Quantum Leap documentary on chlorine dioxide and Humble’s Master Mineral Solution (MMS). It is a must-watch for those interested in the topic.

Let me start with some background on Kacper. He is a serial entrepreneur and filmmaker passionate about health, water science, and wellness. He has spent his whole life getting behind disruptive technologies and ideas with paradigm-shifting potential. To wit, he has spent most of his adult life living in the "Valley of Longevity" (Vilcabamba) in Ecuador, a valley that tends to draw some of the most unusual and influential people in the world in health and science. During his time in the valley, he had the chance to meet many incredible healers and pioneers of thought, including Mark Grenon and the late Patrick Flanagan.

In Kacper’s words:

“The movie was made on the backs of the effort of those men, heroes in my eyes, who devoted their lives to this mission. I saw an opportunity to capture the potential impact and condense it to 50 minutes so the world could understand.

Kacper and his team translated the movie into over a dozen languages, including Arabic, and uploaded it to YouTube (Ed: oh no!). In the first year, it was seen by more than 250,000 people, but then YouTube took it down (it has since been re-uploaded countless times on Rumble, BitChute, etc)

“⁠Almost every health-conscious person you talk to, if you ever mention MMS or CDS, has either seen Quantum Leap or knows about it. Looking back a decade later, after everything that has happened… I think we succeeded in informing the world, but ultimately, we owe it all to the efforts of people like Jim Humble, Mark Grenon, and Andreas Kalcker.”

“⁠It got to the point where I would walk down the street in some random town in Peru or Amsterdam, and people would say, 'Hey, I saw your movie,' so I estimate that millions saw it. The impact is immeasurable, but my favorite story is about a man so inspired by it that he went to Uganda, imported crates of sodium chlorite (precursor of MMS), and then created pop-up clinics with his friend. They healed thousands of people with malaria before getting imprisoned (and then escaping from prison). Thousands of people are alive, and not dead, because of that movie… who knows how many other stories like that are out there?

The documentary came out in 2016, but then, in 2017, after a series of ever-deepening traumatic events, Kacper dove into the study of emotional trauma healing. In 2021, he completed training with Dr. Kim D'Eramo from the American Institute of Mind-Body Health. His time with Dr. Kim gave him deep insight into integrating mind-body science to help the body heal itself of illnesses. Living in Bali, Indonesia, his new bio and mission are here, and his blog/newsletter called "Deeper" is here.

Kacper is currently spearheading an effort to bring awareness to a breakthrough water therapy called Adya Clarity, which produces “trace mineralization” and “structured water.” Since learning about it from him, I now treat all my drinking water with it and recommend it to my patients. The story behind its healing powers is fascinating; I will write about it soon.

The below is cobbled from recorded conversations I had with Kacper and my transcripts of the dialogue in Quantum Leap. In a departure from my usual railing against medical corruption, persecution, and policy failures, this post is one of the most positive and hopeful for the future of humanity to date.

Kacper: ⁠When I was a little boy, I remember my mom once reading to me an article about cancer and life-threatening diseases that people are dying from all over the world. As a child, I was terrified because I thought that could happen to me. In a moment, I might die, I might never see my parents again. And I remember that week, I couldn't sleep because I was terrified. And I remember believing as a little boy that one day when the good people of the world and all the doctors find a cure for all disease, that it would surely be trumpeted from the tallest tower, the tallest keep, the tallest mountain, and we would all know about it instantly all over the world. As you grow up, you learn that that's not how the world works. But then, my whole life, I've been involved with sharing breakthroughs with people, things that could make a profound difference on this planet and solve massive problems. But the real question is, if you found this out like Jim Humble did, what would you do? Would you climb the highest mountain and broadcast this to the world, saying that you have the cure for disease? Well, these days, that's a fast track to getting killed, getting a bullseye on your head. What Jim Humble did instead is something very, very clever. He purposely positioned chlorine dioxide in a way so that it would be laughed at (Ed: he is referring to Humble’s decision to call it Miracle Mineral Supplement initially). And that gave him time to spread it grassroots and gather evidence.



It may sound hard to believe, but my whole life, I found over and over again that all the solutions to the most significant problems on this planet today, they're already out there. But for whatever reason, (Ed: like with MMS), they have been violently suppressed by corporate greed and other institutions that didn't want to see this stuff out there. This movie is about a small band of individuals who have done something amazing. They found the cure for cancer, AIDS, diabetes, malaria, the common cold, herpes, Parkinson's, arthritis, pretty much every disease that exists on the planet today, and even humanity. It's a story about their journey and what they've done against insurmountable odds to get it out on a massive scale. You know what? It's hard to believe because what you're about to see is massively changing personally and globally. Because this is so simple, it's easy, cheap, and available everywhere. Cures the diseases, not in years or decades, but in hours, days, weeks, and extreme cases, months. But it's true. I invite you to please watch the rest of this video and hear from people who've experienced this directly in their own lives, and let your heart decide.

Here, Kacper explains how he first learned about MMS from Mark Grenon. It’s pretty funny, especially since I’ve gotten to know Mark, and thus I find Kacper’s account entirely believable. Check it out:

When MMS came across my path, it was just like being hit suddenly by a message from God. I had heard of MMS as a lot of these people in alternative health circles were talking about it, but I wasn't in that space so much. Mark was passing through our town when I lived in Ecuador. How we met is pretty funny because he threatened to stab me with a knife at our first meeting. I was not in a good mood; it was over a pizza too!

We were staying at this hostel called Montesquienos, and I had my six-year-old daughter, and she was hungry, so I cut the line to get some pizza, and Mark, although I didn't know who he was then, started to yell at me. I was like, Bro, I need this pizza. He was like Hold on, hold on. I was like, Dude, I need it right now. He then said something like, you mothereffer, I'm going to throw you in the street and stab you in the neck. I was like, You don't know who you're talking to.

Me: That is hilarious. How did you turn that into a friendship or a collaboration?

We're both very similar characters. He's a guy who will risk his life and doesn't filter himself, and it was just two type A personalities meeting. What happened next is that he was at a dinner that I went to with some friends. I saw him and I was like, Oh, this character? Who the hell is he? My friends were like, Oh, he's the MMS guy. We started talking and recognized that we could do something together. Back then, I had a huge company, which now I'm rebuilding around the Adya Clarity water (Ed: again, more on Adya Clarity in a separate post).

Me: Did you also have some sort of transformative therapeutic experience that led to your interest in MMS, similar to what happened to all the other pioneers, such as Humble, Grenon, Alliger, etc.?

My genesis origin story goes way, way back. Since I was a little boy, I've understood what I’ve been incarnated to do. I just always had a feeling like something massive is about to happen on this planet, and what we're seeing out there is not the truth, and that it is possible for all of us to heal and have access to technologies that, for whatever reason, can change the planet if they were to be proliferated. I began to investigate that in my early 20s. I got involved in free energy and antigravity. I was one of the largest shareholders in an antigravity tech company, a free energy tech company, and then this whole thing with Adya Clarity, all that was before MMS. We already were working on something of that same caliber with my company. But that project went through its own trials and tribulations, including a smear campaign, and then was canceled and blocked by people I thought would support us. Anyway, we're here to serve humanity. Why the hell are they blocking chlorine dioxide? You can boil it down to some wahoo at CNN who wants to make a name for himself and thought it would be a fun campaign to run, “Oh, look, they're selling bleach.” Ignorant of the fact that they're misleading millions of people who could be cured. For me, that just always got under my skin. I was like, ‘No, we will tell the truth about this, and we will find a way.’ When MMS came across my lap, I saw it right before me. Everyone else was scared to make a video saying, “This is a cure for cancer.” I wanted to teach people how to use it. All I wanted to do.

I heard all the rumors. I listened to the stories. I was a pretty open-minded guy into health and cleansing but wasn't interested in it. I just heard it was some intense cleanse and random wild stories. I was like, whatever. Even when I met Mark, heard what he was doing, and saw the evidence, I was like, Wow, this is awesome but something didn't quite click for me. It wasn't clicking. Until one morning, we were in a coffee shop together, and he took out his Samsung phone and showed me a photo. He said, Here's a guy we've been working with in Paraguay a few years, a while ago. Here, he was dying of prostate cancer. He showed me this photo and it began to hit home for me because this man looked exactly like my late grandpa, Stan, who passed away eight years ago from the same thing, prostate cancer. As I heard Mark talking, he flipped the phone to the following picture. He said, Oh, we put him on the MMS protocol for cancer.

And there he was, two weeks later, sitting in a car. He can now smile, look at people, and connect with life. Then he flipped the phone again to the next few pictures. And here he was, six months later, alive and well, plump and happy, smiling. It started to connect with me then. And I felt like we had to get this out there and do something about this. It hit home to me in my personal life because my grandfather died in a lot of pain, in agony, without dignity. Unlike this guy, who was lucky enough to learn about MMS, he didn't. There are so many people out there in the same boat, suffering, dying easily, and it could all be better. After that, I went home. I poured myself an MMS bottle and followed a basic cleansing protocol. The first four days were a little challenging. I felt a lot of toxins coming out of my body. I just went, the standard reaction from detoxing. Then on the fifth day, it felt amazing. I felt so much energy. I felt so much clearer. It instigated something. I started exercising again. I hadn't been working out back then for two years. I just got back into my exercise routine, thinking clearly about what I could do to get this out there. That was a central pivotal point in my life.

Here, Kacper explains what he was trying to do with the documentary, essentially:

I was looking to do something different. We wanted to interview Mark and potentially create an e-book to promote chlorine dioxide and teach people how to use it. We went to shoot this podcast, and it was decent. But unfortunately, almost all if it had no audio because my audio guy was high that day and he forgot to put the batteries into the darn recorder! So it ended up being just a few clips of Mark talking. Everybody was bummed because it was a whole day of work. It became very quickly apparent that chlorine dioxide was immensely important, and I wondered why knowledge of it was not being proliferated. I knew there needed to be a documentary about this story. We spent the next six months doing that, just pouring our hearts and love into it. My good friend Joshua Dharma was pivotal in connecting the dots. He influenced many of the things you heard me say in the film, and I was articulating things that really grab you in the soul.

Although not about MMS specifically, I enjoyed this conversation we had about how to bring about societal and cultural change:

How do you change something inherently steeped in culture, tradition, ego, and habit? It just seemed impossible. The situation in the States seems impossible, so how do you motivate the masses?

I read this brilliant book “How to Change When Change Is Hard.” They boiled cultural changes down to three things that allow you to understand why certain movements fail. The first is that the movement has to be logical. In the case of the movement to promote chlorine dioxide to treat illness, that component involves the science behind oxidative therapies and the decades of positive clinical results observed when people have used it. That's where most people “put all their ducks.” But if you focus on that alone, although it's going to connect with some people, you'll never build a movement around it.

You're never going to change the world because it's missing the second component, the emotional component. You have to motivate the limbic system, so that the “logic can ride on top of the elephant,” which is how they framed it in the book. The elephant has to be motivated. That's where many people sometimes put all their ducks in a row, but it becomes purely emotional there. The whole “woke movement,” which makes no logical sense, is just a big ball of emotion. It has energy, but it'll just go nowhere without logic. If you have these two things together, change starts to take shape. But it's still not enough. You need the third element, which is that you have to be able to map the actions on one piece of paper for people to follow.

So if it’s logical and motivating, and there are steps to take, change can be initiated. I saw that with chloride dioxide, all the ingredients were there! I'm like, holy shit, all these people are curing cancer and allegedly AIDS. Why is this not being proliferated all over the world? Everybody needs to be talking about this. I realized that there were just lots of convoluted conversations here and there with chlorine dioxide. “Oh, MMS, Miracle, Jim Humble, etc.” What the hell is it really about? Then I thought, “How can we fit all this into 50 minutes of simplicity?” If we could, we would create something powerful. There was a bigger goal than just the documentary, though. I had a plan to build a whole back-end where we would educate people and create an entire network of distributors worldwide. We would “connect the dots for people” to make it really accessible so that it would change the world. Yeah.

Me: How much did you have to invest to make the documentary? I know Jeff from the Universal Antidote Documentary put in like $150K of his own money.

It didn’t cost much money, just time and effort. It was straightforward. It was mostly me talking among some trees. We had two editors, and we just went for it. It took six months. Then we had a whole back-end on it, selling the education. When we launched the documentary, it started going viral like crazy. I think we made a significant amount of cash, and then the banks froze that cash very quickly, making it very difficult to do business.

When I say banks, I mean merchant accounts. We needed this to be monetizable in some way. We had a $50 video series with Mark showing people how to use the product. That was it. That went remarkably well. But all of our funds got frozen very rapidly, and it became impossible to sell it. Nobody wanted to touch it.

Me: Maybe I'm still awakening here, but I'd never heard of the freezing of funds until Covid.

In the internet marketing space, the pharmaceutical cabal, as I call it, started taking over in the early 2000s. In the beginning, you could go on Google and advertise anything. You'd be like, Yeah, this is a cure for candida. Click here. Then very quickly, the encroaching of regulatory and legislative powers supposedly intended for your protection started saying, ‘You can't say this, you can't say that, you can't advertise that, or you need a clinical trial.’ Or, these are ‘unsubstantiated claims.’

Me: Let’s go back to the bank freezing. What did you do about that? Was there a way around that? Did they take your money, or could you get it out?

The whole thing culminated in a point. On a personal level, this big vision was to do it globally by creating a platform to educate people worldwide. I hired the best people to do this, and I overcomplicated it. But the vision was to make this platform and educate. We had all these videos with Mark and a whole map of all these distributors of chlorine dioxide. We were going to get people to watch the movie, get the follow-up education, and then connect them to the product. It was huge.

Me: You are poking the The Bear right there. That is pretty grand.

At the time, I was just like, screw you. Let's make a change in the world. And divine intervention intervened, I think, thankfully, because if I had kept going down that route, I probably would have ended up in prison. People told me that. But two weeks into that, my best friend got assaulted by five people coming in with shotguns into his home, and they nearly killed him. That was a man who was pivotal in making some of the documentary.

All of a sudden, I had people potentially trying to kill me, too. It was basically like we had a wave of violence in the town where I was living in South America. We were like the wealthy family in the town. People were trying to legitimately kill me, which is completely unrelated to the movie, except maybe on an energetic level, but life is crazy.

Me: Do you think that was unconnected to the movie? You just think some violent people targeted you?

We know who it was. No, it was just these local thugs. But also, if you look at a lot of attraction and energy in life, I was a very different man back then. I was very much like, wanting to take on the establishment.. I had a lot of fight, but it's not so much that because the intention was ultimately benevolent to assist humanity. But that fight isn't there anymore because I've done a lot of internal work where it doesn't have to come from that place. I can be very grounded in recognizing its unity because it's all of us. It's all consciousness out there. We're all just fighting our insanity. And so there's nothing to press against. So when you come from this fight energy, you won't have much leverage. This is something that I see Mark is very much into.

Me: He loves it. I'm very similar to him as well. I come, or came from a similar place emotionally and inspirationally. That's how I operated in COVID. I just went out and I started punching hard at brazen bullshit because people were dying.

I think it's an essential part of being a man. But my point is, I've learned a lot since then. But the whole thing culminated with me calling Jim Humble a coward, and we had a falling out. And with that falling out, the project just fell apart, and we returned the movie to them to do whatever they wanted with it. I was devastated because I spent a year of my life on the project and had to just come to terms with, Wow, my loose mouth just ended relationships.

Me: That's interesting. You had a falling out with Jim. You called him a coward because he wanted to keep the scale of what you were doing a little more focused or measured, or what?

There were some emails back and forth, and he was just like, ‘Oh, you shouldn't say this in the movie. You shouldn't say that.’ At one point in the movie, we said, ‘Oh, even a child could do it.’ They said, ‘Well, we can't empower children to do it.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? It is that simple.’ Again, this hot-headedness inside me was very much about burning the rubber and making this go as far as we could, no matter what.

Me: Yeah, I can identify with that. During Paul and my battles against the establishment in COVID, we also had a grand plan to reach as many people globally as possible. And we succeeded to a certain extent.

Yeah, but looking back, I didn't know internally what I know now, how to actually be a leader, and how to listen, and how to, for lack of a better word, be humble. Jim was humble. The humility aspect was missing. That's what blocked me. That's what's blocking the whole movement to this day, I believe, as far as the leadership goes, it requires some more tactfulness and patience. It is making huge leaps and bounds though. The research is amazing. The work you're doing is very, very important because this technology, like any other one, needs to get out there. It has to be doctors like you doing the research and presenting the evidence.

Most people have no clue what this is. People who have heard of it have only heard the CNN bull crap. It's really, really great work that you're doing. But as far as my mission with it, it just ended there. I then spent the next ten years on different paths and projects. But the most important thing was deeply devoting myself to learn how to recover from trauma. After all that happened, I was led to mind-body medicine and the work of Dr. Kim Niramo and Dr. Joe Dispenza. I learned how to work with the body's energetic field to heal disease and conditions that way.

I was able to reverse my depression and anxiety as well as assist others. I don't know if you've heard of Dr. Kim's work, but she's fantastic. That experience is normal to me now. People like her exist; they can connect with someone on a Zoom conversation and help them reverse their cancer in a few sessions just by talking to them, just by guiding their emotional body to release the energetic thing around the condition, and all of a sudden, it reverses. When a new science emerges, when a new paradigm emerges, it makes the other one obsolete, but it includes the other one. So for me, chlorine dioxide and all these things are still in the realm of... See, this is where it gets tricky... There's different levels of consciousness around things, and everything changes depending on the level of consciousness looking at it. However, there are still some other core elements that are necessary, and trace mineralization water is the key. So, eventually, that just drove me back to the Adya water because I just got so high on this idea of like, we don't need anything. That's the area where I'm hanging out right now.

Here I jump to a later part of our conversation:

Ultimately, the documentary went viral because I was in Peru several years ago and I'd be in random places and people would be like, You're the MMS guy. I saw you in that film, wow.

Me: People were recognizing your face on the street?

Yeah, sometimes, especially in fringe communities where you'd find people like ourselves. We gravitate to different places. I was in Pisa, Peru, near the Sacred Valley, and I had just turned a corner. There was this young gentleman next to this coffee shop. He was like, ‘Are you Kasper from the MMS movie? I was like, ‘Yeah, what's up, bro? ‘He was just dumbfounded. I was like, ‘Let's sit down and talk.’ He's like, ‘I watched your movie.’ I'm like, ‘Cool, bro.’ He's like, ‘Let me tell you the whole story. I watched your movie two years ago. Then, my friend and I bought 50 containers of chlorine dioxide crates. We went to Uganda and set up a massive operation with hundreds of people with pop-up tents and clinics to cure malaria. I think we cured 50,000 people of malaria. The Uganda government then imprisoned us. I just spent many months in prison. I finally bribed the guards and escaped, and I just took the first flight I could and arrived here. This is my first day here, and I just met you.’ I was like, ‘What the hell? Wow!’ Well, yeah, that's the stuff that happened. They told Humble to get out of... What is it? Guyana, right? When he started bringing some attention to it. They told him to leave. But this guy got imprisoned because the Red Cross found out about what they were doing, essentially. Interesting guy and a very traumatized individual.

The below is Kacper’s response to me when I told him about the global plans for my book called “The War On Chlorine Dioxide”

I think you should write the book; it feels like you have a lot of impetus to get this out there, and I can understand your fascination with it. The timing is just so perfect. But what I'm seeing is that, with your connections and your following, you don't have to worry about people buying your book or some library stocking it or something. Just full pedal to the metal and get it out there. Just keep this conversation going with your tribe. I see you as a thought leader in this space. It's one thing for some random kid in South America like me 10 years ago coming out with some wahoos like Mark. But when you have established doctors with political connections now saying, Hey, guys, Take a look at this. People are starting to look. Of course, you can expect some naysayers, whatever. But I just feel that, energetically, people are ready. I think a lot of cool things will happen from this, man. People just need to know. I think you're the right guy for it. With this, you have a lot of grounded energy, and it will open up a lot of knowledge.

Conclusion

Here I include some of Kacper’s closing statements in the film:



These are the same protocols that have been used to cure cancer, diabetes, hiv, aids, malaria, diabetes, Parkinson's, herpes, the common cold, mrsa, bacterial infections all over the world with amazing success as you've seen in this video. And they're out here and they're available for you right now. And you know what? It may sound too good to be true, it might sound too simple, too easy. But I'm here to tell you, it is that easy. And if you look back through history, every single revolution on this planet that has ever happened has always happened from normal, simple people just standing up for the truth and doing simple things to change the world. We have this delusion that big problems require big solutions. And that's why we've been hoaxed into believing that all these organizations and pharmaceutical companies are doing the right thing. They're spending billions of dollars developing cures. Well, here you can do the same thing for 25 bucks, for 40 bucks. And it's hard to believe, but if you look through history, it's always been that case. In the case of the civil rights movement, one woman just decided, you know what? I will not sit in the back of the bus anymore. This ends here today. And that snowballed the whole thing.

In the case of freeing India from the British Empire, one guy just decided, I'm going to walk across India and show everybody else that we can make salt for ourselves and get it from the ocean. And that snowballed the whole thing and began that whole thing. And in the case of ending worldwide disease, could it really be as simple as this here, right now, what you have seen? I think it is. And that's why we decided to make this movie and get this out there. Because I think after 20 years of lies, of COVID ops, people being in prison, people being killed, millions of people being murdered by viruses and diseases that could have been cured. I think it's time. I think it's time for people to know the truth. I think it's time we collectively get together and say, you know what? There is a better way. Somewhere out there, there is. People are dying needlessly people are suffering in pain and agony without hope. There's a father or mother with a daughter or son dying from leukemia. I can only imagine the pain of that.



I have a daughter myself, watching children look at you saying, dad, mom, I don't want to leave you. I don't want to die. But they can't do anything about it. They don't know. What do you think would happen if you went out there and started telling people there is hope for your child, that we can create a better future, that your child can survive, Your father, your mother can survive, you can live. You can cure this like this, you know, just with these two bottles. I mean, some people will won't believe it, but many people will, and they are. And this is growing. This is becoming a global movement. It's happening. Many people always say that, you know, you got to be the change that you want to see in the world. And most people believe that that means, you know, being more loving, be more kind to your neighbor. Those are all great qualities in human beings, and I love to see that. But I don't think that's enough to change this planet. The planet I want to see is a brave man and brave woman going out there and willing to say the truth and speak about the truth, stand up for what is right, even if it means risking their lives.



That's what I've. I've aspired to do my whole life. And that's what I see here with this movement, what Mark has done. And we could sit here and look at the doom and gloom of it, but the reality is there is hope out there. The answer is right here in front of us. All we have to do is reach out and grab it.



I remember when I was a kid in the 70s, there was a group, they had this song, “I’d Love Change The World But I Don’t Know What To Do” by Ten Years After. I used to sing that song. I used to really think about it, though. I'd love to change the world. I'd love to be able to. Well, that's happening. We're doing it.

The below is the statement which ends the documentary:

