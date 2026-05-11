Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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J. P. Kerber's avatar
J. P. Kerber
7h

Dear Dr. Kory,

As a serious scholar of Scripture, I can assure you that the Bible has nothing in common with alchemy. The stone that the builders rejected was Jesus Christ. Both the Old and New Testaments are about the Son of God, who gave his life to pay for our sins, so that we can be saved from the judgment of God, when we are called to account for the lives we have lived.

From a linguistic perspective, you can't take a surface reading of a document and form connections that betray the rich contextual environment in which those words occur. With any level of commitment to understanding the text, you would discover that the Bible is about God's plan for the eternal salvation of those who follow Jesus Christ in faith, not about rocks and water, which trivialize its message.

I hope you will take the time to study the Bible - at least as much time as you have devoted to alchemical texts. You will find something with far greater value, that will be eternal in nature.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
4h

The Lord God Made Them All" is a classic 1848 poem and hymn by Cecil Frances Alexander

All things bright and beautiful,

All creatures great and small,

All things wise and wonderful,

The Lord God made them all.

Each little flower that opens,

Each little bird that sings,

He made their glowing colours,

He made their tiny wings.

The purple-headed mountain,

The river running by,

The sunset, and the morning,

That brightens up the sky;

The cold wind in the winter,

The pleasant summer sun,

The ripe fruits in the garden,

He made them every one.

He gave us eyes to see them,

And lips that we might tell,

How great is God Almighty,

Who has made all things well.

And God made the Golden Elixir for man to find.

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