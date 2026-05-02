Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings

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sehalmiller (null)'s avatar
sehalmiller (null)
just now

while I love all your post this one's going to take me some time to digest I understand the premise of the post but it's gonna take me going into a deeper dive and a little more time than your other post

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Roger Christie's avatar
Roger Christie
1h

Aloha! Can and will the yoke of bondage be broken by the anointing oil and prayer?

It's a big, old Biblical promise and prophesy.

I believe anointing is a literal thing. Anoint your crown with holy oil and hear the angels sing!

All the best to everyone!

AnointingBook.com

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