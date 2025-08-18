I am going to start this post out with my standard declaration that: 1) I am not suicidal, 2) I am in good health, and 3) I am living my best life. For what that is worth.

The Red Cross Malaria Trial

“The Water Reference Center (WRC)” is a research center within the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). In 2012, their CEO at the time, Klaas Proesmans, conducted a study testing the efficacy of a common water purification agent called chlorine dioxide to treat malaria. The treatment consisted of increasing the concentration in cups of drinking water to levels above those typically used solely for water purification. Note that this effective treatment was first accidentally discovered by an applied scientist working in Nigeria in 1982, as I reported in this prior post.

In that study, the WRC and the Ugandan Red Cross identified 154 patients from the community around Iganga, Uganda, using skin pricks to gather drops of blood from patients suspected of being ill with malaria. They then placed the blood on slides and examined them under a microscope to look for the malaria parasite. Then they treated the patients who were positive for malaria by giving them cups of water to drink that had been treated with chlorine dioxide in the form of what Jim Humble called “Master Mineral Solution” (a mixture of sodium chlorite and hydrochloric acid). They then had the patients return to the testing/study center daily for re-testing and clinical follow-up.

They rapidly cured 154 malaria patients within two days. Sounds historic, right? A cure for malaria had been found! But no, it was not to be. Not even close.

As word of the trial and its success began to circulate, the “authorities” sprang into action, culminating in the Ugandan Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) issuing statements denying any official involvement in the study. They then went even further, stating that no formal clinical trial or endorsement of MMS took place under their auspices. The IFRC also added that “chlorine dioxide is not approved for the treatment of malaria and that any suggestion of Red Cross involvement was misleading.” They even got the CEO of the Water Reference Center who had planned and conducted the trial… to deny it ever happened.

Interestingly, none of the statements above were published in an official Press Release or statement; they were instead communicated solely via quotes in an interview with an investigative journalist in a blatantly obvious “debunking article” published by Business Insider.

First, I will review the extensive evidence verifying both the conduct and results of that trial. Then I will cover the above “Disinformation Response” from the media and the Red Cross in more detail. However, to understand the importance of the documented evidence that I will provide below, you need to know that the Business Insider article tried to “debunk” the claim that the trial was done by: 1) claiming it never took place, and 2) that Red Cross officials were “duped” into taking part. Yes, I know, the argument contradicts itself - either the trial never took place or Red Cross officials were “duped” into taking part, you can’t have both. Later, you will see how they later reconciled those two statements.

Documentation of the Trial And its Results

Problem #1 for the Red Cross: During my research for this post, I came across a website where someone named Santiago Cabrera uploaded the full project plan for the trial by the Water Reference Center. After paying $11.99, I was able to download the document, which I include here for those interested:

467534847 Informe Cruz Roja Uganda Mms Y Malaria Pdf 711KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Most damning is the Table of Contents where you can clearly see that “Klaas” (Proesmans) drafted Version 1.0 of the document in the below right corner, where it is dated November 16, 2012:

Here is an AI-generated summary of the document:

The objective of the project plan in the document is to conduct a water purification pilot case in Uganda through the Water Reference Center (WRC). The pilot aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of using chlorine dioxide (ClO2) and sodium chlorite (NaClO2) for purifying water, with a specific focus on any positive side effects in the fight against malaria.

Key goals of the project include:

Performing field tests in malaria-infested areas in Uganda, leveraging the expertise of the Uganda Red Cross Society. Documenting the outcomes in a comprehensive report and audiovisual material (Ed: this latter objective is important as you will see below). Establishing a "center of excellence" in the pilot location for ongoing research and development within the Red Cross/Red Crescent network. Coordinating between private sustainable businesses, research institutions, academic bodies, and humanitarian organizations to advance water purification technologies and their deployment. The project also includes clear planning for communication, testing protocols, and legal terms of engagement among involved parties.

Overall, the project is designed to validate the water purification approach, assess its broader health impact, and promote sustainable water treatment solutions within vulnerable communities.

Problem #2 for the Red Cross: As stated in #2 of the project plan above, they planned to document the outcomes using “audiovisual material.” Thus the documentary of the trial had been planned beforehand (and later paid handsomely for) by the Water Reference Center, likely because the organizers of the study strongly suspected it would be a success (Jim Humble and many others in Africa had been covertly curing malaria with MMS for almost 2 decades at that point).

So a team of filmmakers documented the entire study from start to finish? “Real world evidence” as it were. And not just any filmmaker. The Director was… Mustaque Abdallah:

From AI:

Mustaque Abdallah is a prominent Ugandan documentary filmmaker and director of photography. He is best known as one of the first DOPs (Directors of Photography) in Uganda and is associated with Ebony Hue Studios, Ebony Hue Films, and Ebony Heights Ltd. Abdallah has a long history in the Ugandan film industry, starting out filming weddings and gradually building his career to work on major projects. Some of his notable achievements and projects include: Serving as the DOP for the acclaimed Ugandan feature film "27 Guns," which is regarded as a landmark production in Ugandan cinema. Working alongside international film crews from South Africa and the UK, which helped develop his craft and reputation. Being involved in a wide variety of music videos and documentaries that helped put Ugandan media on the international stage, including music videos aired on MTV. Abdallah’s career demonstrates significant influence in elevating documentary and music video standards in Uganda, and he is recognized as a visionary and leader among Ugandan filmmakers.

So, this supposedly “fake” documentary was made by one of the top filmmakers in Uganda? I wonder if Abdallah’s above reputation would be possible if he was known to “fake his documentaries.”

From accounts I have read online, and in an interview with Mark Grenon, (who was present during the trial but not included in the documentary), what happened next is that, since the Red Cross and Proesmans were denying that the trial took place, Leo Koehof, a Dutch humanitarian and one of the other principal organizers of the trial, defiantly posted the documentary on YouTube in 2013.

Oddly, YouTube did not take it down until the Business Insider article was published in 2019.

Now, lets take a close look at all the documented evidence compiled in the documentary.

The Red Cross Trial Documentary ( can be viewed here on BitChute )

Even before I discovered that the Director of the film was a highly regarded and accomplished filmmaker, it was clear from the quality of the documentary (expertly blended cuts and montages of “B-roll” scenes and sit-down interviews with all those involved in the planning and conduct of the trial) that it was a planned film project by an expert filmmaker. Of note, I emailed the director Mustaque Abdallah for an interview, but have not heard back.

Most importantly, the vast majority of the commentary and interview footage in the documentary was with the principal investigator of the trial who drafted the project plan above - “Klaas” Proesmans, an ex-Belgian Special Forces soldier who, at the time of the trial, was the CEO and founder of the Water Reference Center (WRF), a “research” unit of the Red Cross.

Damning no? His CV on LinkedIn is also impressive, having worked in the aviation industry as the Director of Operations at Virgin Express Airlines before going into full-time humanitarian work, first for Virgin Airlines and then as an independent consultant before volunteering for the WRC.

In the documentary interviews with the key participants, the language used indicates that the interviews were conducted both during and soon after the trial (as planned), and before the dissemination of results. I say this because one of the last statements by Proesmans in the documentary was;

We close the operation to report back to the Secretary General here in Uganda's Red Cross Society, and to report back to the Water Reference Center about the results of the severe test.

Next, he states that “it has been said that the use of sodium chlorite cleans the body within one hour to four hours of the malaria parasite.” Tellingly, he then states that he was also told “that it was too good to be true” and “not to go further and do an investigation.”

Hmm. So he is clearly positioning himself as being defiant of that directive because he immediately segues into explaining how Uganda was chosen for the trial.

Through our network, since we are affiliated with the International Red Cross, we contacted a number of national societies where malaria is present. One of them was Uganda.

He then explains the actions he took to make the trial happen, with astonishingly precise detail, by first contacting the National Society Secretary General of Uganda;

“We explained what the intentions were, and we came over here just to to look at the field, what different steps one need to make in order to do this test pilot case. We visited the National Drug Agency, the Ministry of Health, all the people that have something to do with public health and purifying of water. We identified a village. Actually, it is the National Society who identified a village, and we had nothing to do with it. They chose Iganga. It has been chosen by the Red Cross National Society for two reasons. One, because the national authorities use sodium chlorite as a way to purify water, which is exactly the same way as our water reference center purifies water. Second reason is because they do have ongoing water and sanitation programs in that area, which is very convenient to the water reference center, because what we actually want to do in this month of December is look at the effect that sodium chlorite has on the human body after being offered a glass of water.”

Not only does this convey a highly organized, detailed, and planned “investigation.” but he also almost covertly describes the intervention. He purposely does not mention they will be testing MMS, and instead presents the treatment obliquely as simple “water purification,” in as subtle a manner as possible.

He says all this over a montage of footage showing Proesmans surrounded by Ugandans in Red Cross uniform shirts discussing something, followed by scenes of an open-air, roofed enclosure with dozens of Ugandan people sitting in chairs, and you see a flag of the Ugandan Red Cross hanging from the tent.

He then literally describes the sequence of actions they took to make the trial happen:

We started with mobilizing the local population. We had the use or the cooperation of the National Society. Lots of volunteers went on their bikes, bicycles, cars, motorbikes, whatever you have, all around the streets. The first day of operation, we gathered about 163 patients from all the villages around, and we identified only five malaria-positive people. She comes from far away? Yeah, she comes from far away. We do a little blood test, just a little prick, and then we do a quick strip malaria test.

This is said over footage showing a Red cross worker doing a finger prick under the tent, the Ugandans waiting, and then a shot of the test strips laid out on a worn table, and, for those with an observant eye, you can see a piece of paper in the corner of the frame with letterhead which reads “Water Reference Center” – the Red Cross research organization he was the CEO of at the time!

The following scenes include blood being smeared on slides, then placed under a microscope, and a shot of a Ugandan (I assume) technician (or clinician) peering into the microscope. You also see workers with Red Cross uniforms dispensing the MMS drops into cups of water.

Next, there is a scene where the subtitles introduce “Leo Koehof, author and publisher on health-related topics.”

From AI (apparently taken from an account on Humbles MMStestimonials website:

Leo Koehof was actively involved in the clinical procedures during the 2012 Uganda MMS trial. He trained the Uganda Red Cross staff on the specific treatment protocol using MMS (sodium chlorite activated with citric acid) for malaria patients. Koehof is seen in video footage speaking to clinic staff and sharing test results of malaria patients treated and cured within 24 to 48 hours. He was not just reporting on the trial but played an instructional and hands-on role in guiding the administration of the MMS treatment to patients

In the documentary, you see Koehof next to aid workers, looking through results printed on a number of study documents before him. He says;

We have some test results, and the most amazing test results are coming from the prisoner, We have a prison here in Lukana. Yesterday, we did some blood proofs in the prisoner, and all of them were positive. Now, we did a second blood test, and all of them shows negative. So you can see that's a very amazing result because there's only 24 hours between it.

I asked AI if Koehof and Proesmans knew each other before the trial:

Leo Koehof and Klaas Proesmans (sometimes misspelled as Prusmans) did know each other and worked together in a malaria treatment field test context connected to the Red Cross. Leo Koehof trained the Red Cross staff on a protocol to treat malaria successfully using MMS (a solution involving sodium chlorite producing chlorine dioxide). Klaas Proesmans was the narrator in a video about this field test and was involved in managing and reporting on it. He was also the Founder and CEO of the Water Reference Center affiliated with the Red Cross. The two appear in the same context of this malaria cure project and coordinated efforts around it, with Proesmans trying to control the dissemination of the results and Koehof actively demonstrating and promoting the treatment protocol.

Hmm, seems the two Belgian humanitarians quickly developed some differences of opinion after the trial was completed. Interesting. I immediately decide I need to talk to Mr. Koehof. I start to research him, trying to find a contact, and discover that Koehof was deeply inspired by both Jim Humble and MMS, eventually writing nine books about MMS and/or Humble. One of his book titles was “Jim Humble in Europe,” which described Humble’s visits and activities there. Again, interesting.

Then I discovered that he died 3 months ago in May of 2025, which I learned from an Instagram post by the non-profit organization Kensad Children’s Hope (weird because he looked healthy and relatively young in the documentary (late 50s, early 60s). He struck me as a good guy. What is Kensad Children’s Hope?

Kensad Children’s Hope is a non-profit organization focused on empowering vulnerable groups, including orphans, single mothers, children with disabilities, and school dropouts, by promoting equality and access to education for these children.

Hmm, doesn’t seem like a group that would be involved with someone who faked a clinical trial documentary.

The post read:

“In loving memory of late Leo Koehof, one of our first donors who showed us that kindness and generosity still thrive. Your contribution not only supported our cause but also inspired us to keep making a difference.



Your legacy lives on in our hearts, and we're grateful for the impact you made. Rest in peace, Leo. Your memory will forever be cherished. Family Koehof we are with you always❤️

Most interesting is that, although I could not find evidence that Koehof and Proesmans knew each other before they both participated in the trial and documentary, I discovered that both names are of Flemish origin and both were humanitarians. Weird coincidence, no? Two Dutch-speaking Belgian humanitarians in Africa had to have known each other, and further, I surmise that Koehof is the guy that told Proesmans about MMS, as reflected in his opening statement in the documentary:

“It has been said and written that the use of sodium chlorite cleans the body within one hour to four hours of the malaria parasite.”

Thus, I think it is fair to conclude that Koehof knew Proesmans and that he was the one who got Proesmans to embark on “doing an investigation” of MMS, even though he was told it would be dangerous.

Anyway, one of the most validating images in the documentary is at 10:29, where you see Koehof, Proesmans, Red Cross workers, a woman in a lab coat (later introduced as “Betty, Senior Clinician”), all looking down on a table covered with study documents, with Koehof picking up a stack of papers to show the camera, saying “these are the tests” and then:

Every other day, we had around 150 to maybe 200 patients every single day. In total, we identified 154 malaria-positive patients, together with the local health authorities and the doctors. All of them were treated. All of them were between 24 hours and 48 hours, malaria negative, without any side effects.

Then it cuts to a man titled as Hannington Segiringya, Former Uganda Red Cross Youth Council President who says:

I'm so much impressed by this water. It's so unbelievable. From a layman's view, you may think it's impossible, but it's very possible. I've seen people healed, looked at their results from yesterday and seeing the results of today after taking the water. It's super impressive

I dug into Mr Seginringya above, and found this from his LinkedIn profile:

Hannington Segiringya is a humanitarian and development professional with over 20 years of experience working with organizations such as the Red Cross/Red Crescent, New Dawn Africa Foundation, and Assist International. He has been involved in projects related to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in healthcare facilities, safe surgery improvements, and empowerment initiatives primarily in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). He currently serves as the Country Representative for Assist International in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, a position he has held since 2017. He is also the founder and team lead of the New Dawn Africa Foundation in Uganda and has held leadership roles in Rotary International. Hannington studied Social Work at Makerere University

So, this highly accomplished humanitarian is the “Red Cross Officer” that Business Insider and the Red Cross claim “got fooled” into participating in the trial? Right.

Next is a shot of “Paul Kabweru, SMCO Luuka District” (SMCO refers to Social Monitoring and Community Organization and Luuka is the bordering district to Iganga where the study took place), who says :

Those ones who are positive and they're on treatment, they are getting better. If we continued with this exercise, helping the need in this way, we shall decrease malaria. But these ones now, the few who have come and they are positive, we are testing them for the second time, we see that the malaria process and decreasing, and some of them, they are not detected at all after taking the water. So if we went ahead with this program, I think it would help our district.

I have messaged Mr. Kabweru on LinkedIn but have also not yet received a response.

Then Vincent Okonera, Uganda Red Cross, Senior Branch Manager Iganga, says:

I’m excited because the instant results that are happening among all the people we have so far tested It is incredibly unbelievable to see that somebody tested of malaria When you have a clear positive yesterday, it turns up to be negative today and it feels quite extremely better and more happy and healthier. To me, this is a very good partnership, and I feel that if there is opportunity, to increase this to these communities, it will be so much of great impact and beneficial towards the health of these people

I have also messaged Mr. Okonera on LinkedIn but have not heard back.

Most importantly is the last statement made in the documentary, where the WRC CEO, Klaas Proesmans, looking straight at the interviewer on camera, says slowly what he will do next:

We close the operation well enough. We will go back in January because we need to secure contingency. But we close the operation to report back to the Secretary General here in Uganda's Red Cross Society, and to report back to the Water Reference Center (he is the CEO remember) about the results of the severe test. Now, all in all, 100% cured people, less than five days, all within 24 hours to 48 hours. That asks for further investigation.

The documentary ends with the logo of “the Water Reference Center” and then the credits follow, listing the names of the cameraman (Mustaque Abdallah), editor, and music team.

As I kept watching past the credits (something I don’t ordinarily do but I could see from the video timeline that a few minutes remained), suddenly these words below appeared on the screen, read with a voice over from none other than Leo Koehof, the late Dutch Humanitarian and MMS trainer to the Red Cross staff:

When I published my video of the Red Cross MMS malaria test on YouTube in May 2013, I was totally surprised by the comments I received. The doubters suggested the video was faked and wanted more detailed information. This misinformation was put out by Klaas Proesmans himself, the one who initiated the test in the 1st place period. He even suggested that the people wearing red cross T-shirts just happened to come by to see what was going on and had nothing to do with the test period. Since december 2012, when the malaria test was conducted… today, June 29th, 2013... we estimate that over 1,000,000 children have suffered and died from malaria, based on yearly World Health Organization statistics. That's about one child dying every minute. It is clear from the statements by the Red Cross staff and the video... they are very happy to have found something that works so well against malaria, so they can reduce the suffering in their area. To date, the Red Cross has done nothing with the results except of course… tto hide the truth… and tell lies. This is equivalent to genocide. I, as the one who showed the Red Cross Staff how to use MMS, cannot allow this to quietly continue. I need to remind the Red Cross, and all other humanitarian agencies, of their responsibility. It is one thing to have fear of losing one’s job. But, when we contrast that to the millions of lives lost each year to malaria, it is time they stop being cowardly and step into the light of truth. Leo Koehof

Spoken like a true badass humanitarian (a group which I like to think I belong). Rest in peace Leo. I hope this post and my upcoming book help in disseminating knowledge of your work.

The Disinformation Response

Predictably, in 2019, as increasing attention started to be paid to the documentary, the “disinformation response” started with a media attack article in Business Insider which tried to “debunk” the notion that the trial took place. This was quickly followed by social media censorship with YouTube quickly taking down the documentary off its platform. Every single one my readers should be familiar with these two coordinated tactics by now (a new normal in our world). From AI:

YouTube took down several versions of the Red Cross MMS malaria documentary after it was made aware of the video's harmful content (Ed: Really?) by Business Insider. The removals mainly occurred around May 2019, following media investigations and coverage that prompted content moderation and warnings about MMS in Uganda. At least some versions remained online as late as May 2019, but were deleted after media reports and policy violations were flagged by journalists and advocacy groups.

Now, onto the “Business Insider” article, also full of the same tired, FDA-inspired propaganda trope (“bleach,” “poison,” “no evidence it works,” “people harmed” etc).

However, things get pretty interesting if you read the article closely. The investigative reporter from Business Insider reached out to Proesmans whereupon he first… denies involvement in the trial. He was quoted as saying "It is not possible... There was no trial with Red Cross. But he also cryptically states, “There is more to the picture than meets the eye." Then he is quoted as writing in a later email to the reporter, "But if you would move from behind your desk into the field with me, you can write about what you will witness with your own eyes."

Let’s think about those quoted statements for a second. My take is that Klaas is actually a “good guy” (comes across as one in his lengthy interview from the documentary) but has been threatened to keep quiet, and so he is just trying to stay alive. I also think this because in the later email, he tells the reporter to “come out into the field” to “write about what you can witness with your own eyes.” He is clearly trying to get the reporter to learn about and write about how MMS works to cure malaria. Yeah, like that will happen.

To me, he appears to be suggesting that MMS works and the reporter should come see it for himself, “to learn the truth,” so to speak. He thus strikes me as deeply conflicted, given that he seems to want the world to know about MMS but also knows it would finish him and his ability to do more humanitarian work (or to stay alive).

This also explains why he and Koehof parted ways. Proesmans was put under immense pressure, and/or had his life or career threatened whereas Koehof was independant, and did not have a “master” controlling him.

Now let’s see how the journalist tries to explain how the trial was faked, it’s pretty comical:

Filmed in 2012, the video seems to offer a glimpse of a new breakthrough in malaria treatment, pioneered by the world's most famous aid organization. A source at the charity now tells Business Insider that they believe their staff were duped into giving their patients poison. MMS advocates with ties to a US religious group told local Red Cross staff they were working on a water treatment project. But they later edited the video to make MMS look like a cure for malaria, the source says (Ed: If I was Mustaque Abdallah, I would sue them for defamation). The video then became a fundamental piece of "evidence" in a wider movement to push MMS on thousands of vulnerable people, even though the Red Cross denounced the video at the time. When contacted by Business Insider, the advocates who made the video denied they did anything wrong. A spokesperson for the church said in an email, "We don't answer FAKE NEWS organizations that lie with an agenda from the REAL owners that are just plain evil and DO NOT want to see the TRUTH get out about how BIG Pharma/Medical industry are paying the politicians and the courts to look the other way while their Toxic DRUGS is poisoning the world!" (Ed: If any of you have read my previous posts on chlorine dioxide, or read any of his books, you should know without asking that the last quote is 100% from Mark Grenon :).

The article goes on with above, tired anti-MMS propaganda tropes from regulatory agencies:

The article then immediately continues with the below, which, I maintain, is the exact same tactic that was deployed to counter the Egyptian Professor Ahmed El-Gazzar’s wickedly positive ivermectin trial early on in the Covid pandemic, i.e., similarly arguing the positive MMS trial was a fraud:

The Red Cross denied involvement in the video in a 2012 statement claiming it "does not support or endorse in any manner the claims made in relation to this project, and has at no time been involved in 'clinical trials' related to malaria treatment." But in 2019, a Red Cross official told Business Insider that the Ugandan Red Cross Society officials were duped into taking part. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the organisation was approached to partner on a water treatment project. (Sodium chlorite can be used to purify water in extremely small doses.) The project was later morphed into the fake clinical trials depicted in the video without the Red Cross's understanding or consent, the source says. (Ed: perhaps the Red Cross should have read Proesmans' “Project Plan” above, where he clearly states “audiovisual documentation” would be conducted. Emanuele Capobianco, Director of Health at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Business Insider, "This video is not only wrong, it is dangerous. MMS is not a malaria cure. It is bleach — it is snake oil. At the very least, it diverts attention away from what actually works."

So, an “anonymous source” told them that “officials were duped into taking part”, and also that they took part in “the project”, “without the Red Cross's understanding or consent.” The way I read that is 1) there was a project and 2) Red Cross officials participated.

So, to explain this away, the journalist then concocts the story that “The project was later morphed into the fake clinical trials depicted in the video.”

Conclusion

In summary, the evidence showing the trial actually occurred as presented in the documentary rests on:

A detailed project plan document, titled by the Water Reference Center, drafted by the CEO of this research unit of the Red Cross, provides evidence of their plan to study the “effects of water purification in malaria patients” (an admittedly subtle way of not calling attention to what they actually did) The document clearly stated that, as part of the project, they planned to document outcomes in an “audiovisual” format - thus the documentary was planned. The fact that the project had a budget large enough to hire the top filmmaker in Uganda - random “MMS advocates” would not have the money to do so. The documentary is high-quality, and has senior, highly accomplished leaders of the Ugandan Red Cross as well as the CEO of the Water Reference Unit, all on camera, speaking in the present tense about the results they were witnessing. The documentary also takes great pains to give as little detail as possible to the actual treatment protocol, essentially only describing it as purifying the drinking water and giving it to patients, never mentioning that it relied on mixing MMS and giving it in repeated and escalating doses as Humble has always recommended. Why leave that part out? Further evidence that they knew exactly what they were embarking on - a study whose results would post the biggest threat to the pharmaceutical industry in history.

Further corroboration can be found from my previous post on the MMS pioneer, Mark Grenon, who was present, and was able to he describe in exact detail all of the events in the documentary in Uganda above. The fact that Grenon was not included anywhere in the documentary is to me, further “proof” it occurred, because it supports the fact it was a Red Cross humanitarian research project and not a study by lowly “MMS advocates.”

Grenon’s description of what happened in Uganda ended with:

I was excited because of the instant results among all the people we had so far tested. It was unbelievable that somebody who tested positive for malaria yesterday turned out to be negative today and feels significantly better, happier, and healthier. And what's sad is that after word got out to the higher levels of command of the Red Cross about what we had done, they suppressed the whole thing. They now say it never happened; nobody was ever there. They even went as far as telling people that it was a hoax and it was a joke. The people who were there in the Red Cross shirts were just there for fun. They put the shirts on to put the whole thing together! I mean, it's just ridiculous. Ridiculous. Even the narrator of the film, an ex-veteran of the Belgian Army and ex-director of one of the Virgin Airlines, now says “it never happened. I was never even there.” That's how far they're willing to go to suppress the evidence.

I will end by saying what should be unsurprising to my regular readers, that all national and international health care organizations have been captured and are complicit in causing massive amounts of needless deaths, in Covid and beyond, all for profit or depopulation aims. There, I said it.

