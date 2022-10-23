The Publication of Fraudulent Ivermectin Meta-Analyses and Editorials by the High-Impact Medical Journals: Part 2
While censoring positive studies of ivermectin, the journals published fraudulent studies to try to "prove" ivermectin was ineffective. It is a well-known Disinformation tactic called "The Fake."
In Part 1 of this series on the counterfeit ivermectin science published by the high-impact medical journals, I covered what I call “the Big 5” individual trials that hit the front page of journals like JAMA, NEJM, and the BMJ. All of them immediately triggered media headlines against ivermectin for days.
In this post I will cover the subsequent, fraudu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.